Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News April 10

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Thursday, April 10, 2025

Adopt Citizen-Centred Approach To Governance, Buhari Urges APC Govs

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Governors under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to adopt a citizen-centred approach to governance in their respective States.

Buhari gave the charge when Governors under the aegis…Read more

Nigeria On The Verge Of Collapse – Peter Obi

Peter Obi, the former Governor of Anambra State and 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), on Wednesday, expressed worry over the untold hardship being faced by Nigerians on a regular basis, noting that the country is on the verge of collapse.

Obi who made this remark while addressing party members…Read more

IPU: Kalu Calls For Post-War Recovery Frameworks In Africa

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has called on countries around the world to prioritise the development and implementation of robust frameworks for post-war recovery.

He made the call in a proposal titled “The Imperative…Read more

PDP Spokesman Quits Party In Ondo

The spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, Kennedy Peretei, has resigned his membership of the party.

Peretei said his decision to quit the party was due…Read more

LP’ll No Longer Be Transit Vehicle – Obi

Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has declared that the party will no longer serve as a transit vehicle for opportunistic politicians who use it to win elections and then defect to other political parties.

Speaking on Wednesday at the party’s expanded…Read more

Global Oil Prices Crash Below 6% Amid US-China Tariff War

Amid rising tensions between the United States (US) and China over a fresh wave of trade tariffs, the prices of global crude oil fell by as much as 6 per cent on Wednesday, April 9.

According to data from OilPrice.com, West Texas…Read more

LP Holds NEC Meeting, Obi, Otti, Others In Attendance

The Labour Party (LP), on Wednesday, holds the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja.

Chaired by former Finance Minister Nenadi Usman…Read more

Aviation, Interior Ministries Collaborate On E-Visa, Others

The Ministries of Aviation and Aerospace Development have resolved to cooperate and collaborate to seamlessly introduce the e-Visa system and handle other overlapping responsibilities for the Country.

The two ministries formally made their resolutions…Read more

We’ll Partner US On Investments, Education – Makinde

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has expressed his administration’s readiness to partner with the United States to explore opportunities in solid minerals development, agribusiness, education, and other investment sectors that will benefit both parties.

According to a release signed by Sulaimon Olanrewaju…Read more

Killings: Plang Vows To Protect Plateau’s Ancestral Lands

Senator representing Plateau Central in the National Assembly, Diket Plang, has vowed that no one has the right to take away the ancestral lands of the people of Plateau State.

Speaking to Journalists in Jos while reacting to…Read more

FG Affirms Commitment To Customs Modernization

The Federal government has renewed its commitment to customs modernization and trade facilitation as key drivers of economic growth and diversification.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister…Read more

Power Sector: Elumelu Blames President’s Aides For Woes

The Chairman of Transnational Corporation Plc (Transcorp), Tony Elumelu, has expressed concerns that those responsible for helping President Bola Ahmed Tinubu achieve his mandate on power sector efficiency are unwilling to act.

He also explaiend that the Federal government’s…Read more

FG: Crude-For-Naira Policy To Continue

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to the continuation of the Crude and Refined Product Sales in Naira initiative, dispelling confusion surrounding the policy.

According to a statement on the official X handle…Read more

Nigeria Needs Innovation To Create N500trn 2026 Budget – Agbakoba

A former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), has said that for Nigeria to succeed, it must embrace innovation and efficiency in order to create a N500 trillion budget for 2026/2027.

He emphasized the need for a comprehensive strategy…Read more

EU Sets To Approve Retaliatory Tariffs Against US

The European Union (EU) member states are expected to approve a series of retaliatory trade measures against the United States (US)in response to President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs on EU and global imports.

New Telegraph gathered that the move could escalate…Read more

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

