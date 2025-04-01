Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News April 1

News Round Up
Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Tuesday, April 1, 2025.
Reps Minority Condemns Killings In Edo
The minority caucus in the House of Representatives has condemned the barbaric killing of hunters from Kano in Edo State.
This was contained in a joint statement by minority leader
Uromi Killings: I’ll Pay Full Compensation To Victims’ Families – Okpebholo
The Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has assured the families of the 16 hunters killed in Uromi that he will pay full compensation for their loss.
Governor Okpebholo, accompanied by Kano State Governor
Uromi Killings: Victims’ Families Stage Protest, Demand Justice
Hundreds of family members of the Uromi hunters killed in the recent killings staged a protest on Monday during the visit of Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, to Toranke in the Bunkure Local Government Area of Kano State.
The protesters, carrying placards with various
2027: Nigerians Will Not Reward Failure, CP-PDP Tells Tinubu
The Conference of Professionals in the People’s Democratic Party (CP-PDP) has advised President Bola Tinubu to abandon any plans of seeking re-election in 2027, saying Nigerians will not reward failure.
In a statement issued by its Protem National Coordinator
Rivers Will Be Stronger, Fubara Declares
The suspended Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has assured residents of the state that the ongoing political crisis in the State will ultimately strengthen the people rather than weaken them.
Governor Fubara made this remark when he received
Edo Killings: Akpabio Calls For Justice To Assuage Pains
The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on Monday condemned the murder of 16 travellers in Edo State, describing it as a senseless act of violence that is unacceptable and has no place in society.
Rivers Crisis: Ibas Issued 7-Day Ultimatum To Declare Assets
The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (rtd.), has been issued a seven-day ultimatum to publicly declare his assets.
Tinubu Approves Tenure Extension For Immigration CG
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the extension of Kemi Nanna Nandap’s tenure as the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) until December 31, 2026.
In a press statement issued by his Special Adviser
Wike Assures Tinubu Of Commitment To Duty As FCT Minister
The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has assured President Bola Tinubu of his dedication to duty, vowing not to disappoint in his role as FCT Minister.
Wike made this promise while speaking with journalists
FG Announces Closure Of Lagos’ Independence Bridge
The Federal Government on Monday announced the closure of the Independence Bridge (Marina bound) starting from Tuesday, April 1 for essential maintenance and rehabilitation works.
This was contained in a press statement issued
I Was Offered N5bn Bribe To Impeach Fubara – Rivers CoS
Edison Ehie, the Chief of Staff (COS) to the suspended Rivers State Governor , Siminalayi Fubara and former House of Assembly member on Sunday alleged that he was offered N5 billion to coordinate the impeachment of his principal.
Ehie who spoke in an interview on Channels Television's
Ekiti: Oyebanji Commissions Constituency Projects Facilitated By Senate Leader
Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has commissioned multi-million-naira projects across the State, facilitated by the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele.
Oyebanji carried out the commissioning during
Israeli Police Arrest Netanyahu’s Aides In ‘Qatargate’ Scandal
Israeli authorities on Monday announced it arrested two top media aides of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as part of the ongoing ‘Qatargate’ investigation into alleged unlawful ties between Netanyahu’s inner circle and Qatar.
The suspects, identified as Yonatan Urich and Eli Feldstein
State Of Emergency In Rivers Anti-Democratic – Dele Momodu
A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and publisher of Ovation magazine, Dele Momodu, has faulted President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, describing it as “Anti-democratic.
Momodu who spoke on Monday on Channels Television
Starmer, Trump Speaks On UK-US Economic Prosperity Deal
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and United States (US) President Donald Trump spoke on Sunday about negotiating an economic prosperity deal between the two nations.
This development was made known in a statement