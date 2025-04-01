Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News April 1

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Tuesday, April 1, 2025.

Reps Minority Condemns Killings In Edo

The minority caucus in the House of Representatives has condemned the barbaric killing of hunters from Kano in Edo State.

This was contained in a joint statement by minority leader…Read more

Uromi Killings: I’ll Pay Full Compensation To Victims’ Families – Okpebholo

The Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has assured the families of the 16 hunters killed in Uromi that he will pay full compensation for their loss.

Governor Okpebholo, accompanied by Kano State Governor…Read more

Uromi Killings: Victims’ Families Stage Protest, Demand Justice

Hundreds of family members of the Uromi hunters killed in the recent killings staged a protest on Monday during the visit of Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, to Toranke in the Bunkure Local Government Area of Kano State.

The protesters, carrying placards with various…Read more

2027: Nigerians Will Not Reward Failure, CP-PDP Tells Tinubu

The Conference of Professionals in the People’s Democratic Party (CP-PDP) has advised President Bola Tinubu to abandon any plans of seeking re-election in 2027, saying Nigerians will not reward failure.

In a statement issued by its Protem National Coordinator…Read more

Rivers Will Be Stronger, Fubara Declares

The suspended Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has assured residents of the state that the ongoing political crisis in the State will ultimately strengthen the people rather than weaken them.

Governor Fubara made this remark when he received…Read more

Edo Killings: Akpabio Calls For Justice To Assuage Pains

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on Monday condemned the murder of 16 travellers in Edo State, describing it as a senseless act of violence that is unacceptable and has no place in society.

Read more According to a press release issued by his Special Assistant…

