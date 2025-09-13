Tourism significantly impacts the global economy, contributing billions of dollars and supporting millions of jobs.

It boosts local economies by increasing demand for goods and services, creating employment and generating revenue for governments.

Certain countries become popular tourist destinations because of unique attractions, cultural richness, good infrastructure and strategic location. These elements contribute to a compelling travel experience, attracting visitors from around the globe.

The World Economic Outlook Report shows global tourism grew by 2.9% in 2024, which further proves that humans simply cannot be kept from exploring new places and food choices.

Here is a list of the top 10 most-visited countries in the world:

1. France (89.4 million visitors)

Interesting places to visit in France include the iconic Eiffel Tower, which lights up with a dazzling display every hour after sunset; the Louvre Museum, which houses the mysterious Mona Lisa, and appears much smaller in person than most tourists expect; the French Riviera beckoning with glamorous beaches, and the Loire Valley charms visitors with more than 300 fairytale castles.

The leading nation in tourism across the world continues its reign with nearly 90 million visitors annually. France offers an unbeatable mix of culture, cuisine and captivating landscapes that keep travellers coming back for more.

2. Spain (83.7 million visitors)

Interesting places to visit in Spain include the captivating Antoni Gaudí’s fantastic architecture in Barcelona, including the still-unfinished Sagrada Família basilica, scheduled for completion in 2026. There are also world-class museums in Madrid, like the Prado, home to masterpieces by Goya and Velázquez.

Spain welcomed 83.7 million sun-seekers and culture enthusiasts last year, combining warm hospitality with diverse attractions.

3. United States (79.3 million visitors)

The United States welcomed 79.3 million international visitors with its incredible diversity of landscapes, cities and experiences.

In Los Angeles, there is Hollywood glamour. In San Francisco, there are hilly streets and the Golden Gate Bridge. The towering skyline, world-class shopping and Broadway shows make New York City an attractive place to visit.

4. China (65.7 million visitors)

The world’s most populous country welcomed 65.7 million visitors in 2024, showing an impressive growth of 4.5% from the previous year.

China combines ancient wonders with futuristic cities. The Great Wall stretches over 13,000 miles across northern China, with restored sections near Beijing providing the most accessible visiting experience. The Forbidden City, home to 24 Chinese emperors, contains 9,999 rooms filled with treasures.

5. Italy (64.5 million visitors)

Italy welcomed 64.5 million visitors drawn to its perfect combination of art, history, food and natural beauty, as travellers can enjoy authentic Neapolitan pizza, fresh pasta in Bologna and creamy gelato everywhere.

Interesting places to visit in Italy include the open-air museum in Rome, where ancient ruins like the Colosseum and Forum exist alongside Renaissance masterpieces and modern city life, as well as the unique canal network and ornate architecture in Venice.

There is also the Vatican Museums’ art collections gathered by popes over the centuries.

6. Turkey (51.2 million visitors)

Istanbul, the capital city of Turkey, captivates visitors with landmarks reflecting its unique position.

The Hagia Sophia, once a church, then a mosque, now a museum, stands as a testament to the city’s layered history, while the Blue Mosque impresses with its cascading domes and six slender minarets.

Similarly, the Grand Bazaar, one of the world’s oldest and largest covered markets, invites visitors to haggle for treasures among its 4,000 shops.

Turkey recorded massive growth with 51.2 million visitors in 2024, up 11.9% from the previous year.

7. Mexico (45 million visitors)

Mexico attracted 45 million visitors in 2024, showing a significant growth of 9%. The country combines pre-Hispanic history, colonial charm and natural beauty with famous hospitality.

Captivating places to visit in Mexico include the Riviera Maya, along the Yucatán Peninsula, which draws beach lovers to its white sands and clear waters and the capital, Mexico City, surprises first-time visitors with its sophistication, world-class museums and vibrant neighbourhoods.

8. Thailand (39.8 million visitors)

Interesting places to visit in Thailand include the Grand Palace in Bangkok, which houses the revered Emerald Buddha, while Southern Thailand’s islands and beaches rank among the world’s most beautiful.

Last year, the country welcomed 39.8 million visitors seeking its unique combination of fascinating culture, beautiful beaches and famous hospitality. The “Land of Smiles” offers exceptional value for travellers.

9. Germany (39.6 million visitors)

With 39.6 million tourists, Germany is one of the leading countries in the world for tourism. The European country successfully balances its historical legacy with forward-thinking modernity and beautiful scenery.

Travellers love to explore the Black Forest, Nymphenburg Palace, Pergamon Museum and Cologne Cathedral at night.

Berlin stands as one of Europe’s most dynamic capitals, where sections of the Berlin Wall now serve as an open-air gallery. The city’s Museum Island houses five world-class museums. Munich counterbalances with Bavarian tradition, especially during Oktoberfest, when millions gather to enjoy beer, pretzels and brass band music.

10. United Kingdom (39.4 million visitors)

The United Kingdom welcomed 39.4 million visitors in 2024, earning a place on the list of the most-visited countries in the world.

The regal majesty of London, capital of England, remains an attractive spot for visitors across the world with numerous attractions such as The British Museum (which houses the greatest collection of Egyptian artefacts outside of Cairo), Big Ben, Westminster Abbey and the Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace.