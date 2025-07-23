Top 10 Most Undeserved Transfers In Football History – Ranked

In football, a transfer can change a player’s life. Some moves are earned through years of brilliance and consistency, while others leave fans scratching their heads, asking: “How did he land that deal?” Whether due to timing, desperation, agent influence, or a moment of madness from club executives, certain players have found themselves at elite clubs despite underwhelming CVs. Here are 10 of the most undeserved or inexplicable transfers in football history, where fortune smiled more than form.

10. Marouane Fellaini – Everton to Manchester United (€32m, 2013)

After a turbulent summer in 2013 that saw Manchester United fail to land top targets like Cesc Fàbregas and Thiago Alcântara, they turned to former Everton man Marouane Fellaini — a physical midfielder known more for his elbows and aerial duels than elegance or vision. United fans expected midfield reinforcements in the mould of Paul Scholes or Michael Carrick. Instead, they got a clunky ball-winner who never really looked at home in United’s midfield.

9. Andy Carroll – Newcastle to Liverpool (€43m, 2011)

Liverpool made a panic buy on deadline day in January 2011, splashing a British-record fee to bring in Andy Carroll from Newcastle after selling Fernando Torres to Chelsea. While Carroll had impressed briefly in the Premier League, his style — target man, powerful in the air — was comp l e t e l y at odds w i t h Liver – pool’s traditional fluid attack. Injuries, poor form, and pressure from the huge price tag saw him manage just six league goals in 44 appearances. He later became a cautionary tale of inflated English transfer fees.

8. Nicklas Bendtner – Arsenal to Juventus (Loan, 2012)

In one of the most confusing deals in recent memory, Danish striker Nicklas Bendtner, who had fallen out of favour at Arsenal and underperformed at Sunderland, somehow joined Italian giants Juventus on loan. Bendtner made just 11 appearances and failed to score a single goal. His time at Juve was best remembered for an injury and a drink-driving arrest. Juventus fans barely acknowledged his presence, and he returned to Arsenal with his reputation further damaged.

7. Odion Ighalo – Shanghai Shenhua to Manchester United (Loan, 2020)

A shock deadline-day loan move in 2020, Ighalo’s return to English football was unexpected. Once a solid Premier League forward for Watford, Ighalo had been playing in the Chinese Super League and was well into the twilight of his career when United brought him in as emergency backup. T h o u g h he scored a few goals in the FA Cup and Europa League, I g h a l o was never trusted in big league games. He barely featured once Edinson Cavani arrived and quietly returned to China. Still, as a boyhood United fan, it was a dream come true — undeserved or not.

6. Marcus Rashford – Manchester United to Barcelona (Loan, 2025)

Rashford’s surprise loan to Barcelona in 2025 came after a rough season with Manchester United and an underwhelming loan stint at Aston Villa. His form had dipped badly, with off-field distractions and injuries compounding his inconsistency. Despite this, Barcelona brought him in on a year-long loan. While the potential is there, critics argue he hasn’t done enough in recent seasons to justify a move to a club like Barça. The jury is still out, but based on current form, this felt more like a marketing gamble than a football decision.

5. Martin Braithwaite – Leganes to Barcelona (€18m, 2020)

In 2020, Barcelona were allowed to make an emergency signing outside the transfer window due to injuries — and they chose Martin Braithwaite from Leganes. The Danish forward had been solid, but certainly not spectacular. His time at Barça was bizarre. He worked hard, scored the odd goal, but clearly lacked the technical quality expected at the N o u Camp.

Many saw him as a symbol of Barça’s mismanagement in the post-Messi era. Eventually, he left on a free transfer after being frozen out.

4. Wout Weghorst – Burnley to Manchester United (Loan, 2023)

After Cristiano Ronaldo’s dramatic exit in late 2022, Manchester United needed a short-term replacement. They opted for Weghorst, who had flopped at Burnley and was playing on loan at Besiktas. While the Dutchman pressed and chased like a workhorse, he lacked the quality needed at the highest level. He scored just two goals in 31 appearances and failed to find the net in the Premier League. His time at Old Trafford was brief and forgettable.

3. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting – Stoke City to PSG (Free, 2018)

After suffering relegation with Stoke City, Choupo-Moting somehow ended up at Paris Saint-Germain. Signed as a backup, his time in Paris included one of the worst misses in football history — somehow stopping a goal-bound ball from crossing the line. Despite this, he was a regular squad member and even played in a Champions League final. Later, he moved to Bayern Munich, where he again exceeded expectations as a backup striker. If there’s ever a poster boy for ‘failing upward’, it’s Choupo-Moting.

2. Fabio Borini – Sunderland to AC Milan (Loan + €6m option, 2017)

Borini’s return to Italian football shocked many. After struggling at Liverpool and netting just two goals in his final season at relegation-bound Sunderland, he was snapped up by AC Milan. Though hardworking, Borini was never Milan quality. He played in multiple positions without ever excelling. He scored just six league goals in three seasons and eventually faded into obscurity.

1. Julien Faubert – West Ham to Real Madrid (Loan, 2009)

No transfer screams “undeserved” more than Julien Faubert to Real Madrid. In 2009, the French winger was struggling for game time at West Ham, yet somehow landed a loan move to one of the most prestigious clubs in the world. He played only twice, missed a training session he thought was a day off, and was caught on camera asleep on the bench during a game. Real Madrid didn’t make the move permanent — thankfully. To this day, the transfer remains one of the strangest in football history.