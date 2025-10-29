Top 10 Matches To Watch This Weekend

There are lots of exciting matches coming up across the world this weekend, from England, to Italy, to France, to Spain and even Nigeria is not left out.

Here is New Telegraph top ten list of the matches coming up this weekend

1. Tottenham Vs Chelsea

The two London clubs are set to clash at Tottenham Stadium this Saturday, November 1, at 6:30 pm.

Tottenham would hope to build on their 3-0 victory over Everton last weekend, while Enzo Maresca’s men will hope to recover from their disappointing loss at Stamford Bridge last week to Sunderland.

Derbies are always fun, fierce and competitive. As Tottenham host their west London rivals this season, it promises to be an intriguing game.

2. Manchester City vs Bournemouth

Due to an unprecedented run of form, Bournemouth currently sits second on the Premier League table with 18 points.

The Cherries recorded their 5th win of the season with a 2-o win over Nottingham Forest this past week, with players like Antoine Semenyo, Kroupi and Tavernier in great form, they would hope to get a positive result from their visit to the Etihad.

On the other hand, Manchester City would hope to overcome their loss to Aston Villa last weekend and get a much-desired win to better position themselves in the title race.

This season, Erling Haaland has been in the form of his life, while other players like Doku and Foden are also regaining form. Guardiola would hope that his players will leverage this to record a win over the Cherries when they meet at 5:30 pm on Sunday, November 2.

3. Notthingham Forest Vs Manchester United

Notthingham Forest have had three coaches in just 9 matches this season and are currently hoping to finally get back to the form they had last season with Sean Dyche as their new coach.

Manchester United will hope to win their fourth match in a row for the first time since Ruben Amorim became their coach as they visit Notthingham Forest.

Manchester United have won four out of their last five matches in the league and currently sit 6th on the table. A win on Saturday can take them as high as second place. The match will start at 4:00 pm on Saturday.

4. Real Madrid Vs Valencia

After their El Clásico victory over Barcelona, Xabi Alonso’s men are 5 points clear at the top of La Liga, and they can extend that lead as they play Valencia this Saturday at 9:00 pm.

Real Madrid have had one of their worst starts to a season in the modern era, with just 9 points from 10 games. They will hope to turn their fortunes around when they face Madrid at the Bernabeu.

5. Athletico Madrid Vs Sevilla

Athletico Madrid hosts Sevilla at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano at 4:15 pm this Saturday and will be hoping to secure a much-needed win to better position themselves in the title race. Sevilla currently sits 11th in the La Liga standings and will hope to secure a win to go higher on the table.

6. Napoli Vs Como

Napoli currently sits at the top of the Serie A table and would hope to extend their lead at the top when they host Como by 6pm this Saturday.

Como had defeated Juventus earlier this season, Cesc Fabregas’ men are one of the best playing teams in the Italian top flight and could cause serious problems for Conte and his men when they meet at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

7. AC Milan Vs Roma

AC Milan and Roma are currently tied at 18 points, with Milan topping Roma with goals; this match could potentially be a decider in the title race. Milan will host Roma at the San Siro at 8:45 pm on Sunday.

8. Bayern Munich Vs Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen would hope to secure a win or a draw from their visit to the Allianz Arena on Saturday, November 1.

Bayern Munich have been one of the best clubs in world football this season, and Vincent Kompany’s men will hope to continue their good form against Leverkusen.

9. Enyimba Vs Kano Pillars

The NPFL will host one of its most iconic rivalries this weekend, although neither team is in their best form, their clash this Sunday at 4:00 pm promises to be exciting and intriguing.

10. Rivers Vs Nasarawa

Nasarawa United will hope to solidify their place at the top of the Nigerian Professional Football League when they meet Rivers United this Saturday at 4:00 pm.