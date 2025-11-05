Top 10 Matches To Watch In Europe This Weekend

As we move into the weekend, there are different fixtures across Europe’s top leagues from the English Premier League, Spanish La Liga, German Bundesliga, Italian Serie A, French Ligue 1, Dutch Eredividie.

These are our top 10 recommendations for you from the top leagues across Europe featuring rivalries, title charges and interesting fixtures.

1. Tottenham Vs Manchester United

Tottenham will be hosting Manchester United at the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium by 1:30pm on Saturday and it will hope to go back to winning ways after losing to Chelsea last Sunday. The Red Devils will hope to keep up their form of not losing a match in four fixtures and probably move into top four.

2. Crystal Palace Vs Brighton

Crystal Palace will host Brighton at Selhurst Park by 4:00pm this Saturday. With both teams coming off a win in their last PL matches, the game promises to be an interesting match both between players and between tacticians as Oliver Glasner and Fabian Hurzeler will battle it out to see whict team emerges with better results.

READ ALSO:

3. Manchester City Vs Liverpool

Manchester City and Liverpool are two teams that have faced obstacles in their title charge this season. While City has a poor run of forms earlier in the season, Liverpool have had a worrisome run in the last 5 PL matches. When both teams meet at the Etihad by 5:30pm on Sunday, it is not just 3 points that is at stake but an opportunity to position either club as a strong competitor for the PL title.

4. Celta Vigo Vs Barcelona

This match should ordinarily be a straightforward fixture that FC Barcelone would win rotinely, however, Celta Vigo could spring surprises when they host the Blaugrana this Sunday by 9:00pm at the Estadio de Balaidos

5. Rayo Vallecano Vs Real Madrid

Real Madrid will visit the Estadio de Vallecas by 4:15pm on Sunday and would hope to maintain their lead at the top of the La Liga standings after the match, Vallecano will hope to overturn their 4-0 loss to Villareal last weekend with a positive result at home.

6. Inter Vs Lazio

Inter will be hosting Lazio at the San Siro by 8:45 pm this Sunday and the match promises a lot of intrigues and entertainment. Inter Milan would hope to secure a win and better position themselves in the Serie A title race that’s getting more interesting as the weeks go bye. lazio, on the hand, will hope to secure a positive result against Inter to increase their tally on the Serie A table.

7. Bologna Vs Napoli

Bologna will be hosting defending champions and league leaders Napoli at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara hoping to secure a win and boost their points to 21 which would put them in the top 4. However, napoli will hope to secure and extend their lead at the top of the Serie A standings.

8. Lyon Vs PSG

Lyon will be hosting Paris Saint Germain this Sunday by 8:45pm at the Groupama Stadium hoping to secure a positive result over the defending champions. PSG will hope to defy injuries to key players like Dembele, Doue, Hakimi when the play Lyon and would hope to increase their slender lead at the top of the Serie A standings.

9. Go Ahead Eagles Vs Feyenoord

In the Dutch Eredivisie, Go Ahead Eagles will be hosting Robin Van Persie’s Feyenoord this Sunday by 8pm. Feyenoord will hope to increase their lead at the top of the Eredivisie, while GAE would hope to regain some form with a home win over Van Persie’s men.

10. AZ Alkmaar Vs PSV

AZ Alkmaar will host PSV at the AFAS Stadion on Sunday by 04:45pm and both teams will hope to secure positive results to boost their standings on the table and better set them up in the title race.