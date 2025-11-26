Top 10 Matches To Watch In Europe This Weekend

As we move into the weekend, there are different fixtures across Europe’s top leagues from the English Premier League, Spanish La Liga, German Bundesliga, Italian Serie A, and French Ligue 1.

These are our top 10 recommendations for you from the top leagues across Europe, featuring rivalries, title charges and interesting fixtures.

1. Chelsea Vs Arsenal

We start with one of the fiercest rivalries in English football. Chelsea vs Arsenal is a match filled with intrigues, surprises and brilliant moments. On Sunday, the Blues will host their city rivals at Stamford Bridge, hoping the earn bragging rights over Arsenal and better position themselves in the title race.

Arsenal will hope to keep their recent success against Chelsea running and extend their lead at the top of the table when they visit Stamford Bridge by 5:30 pm on Sunday. This match is not just a fixture, it’s a battle for supremacy, bragging rights and triumph.

2. Crystal Palace Vs Manchester United

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United is another interesting fixture to watch out for. Manchester United was defeated at Old Trafford by 10-man Everton on Monday; they will hope to reverse that loss against Crystal Palace when they visit Selhurst Park on Sunday at 1 pm.

3. West Ham Vs Liverpool

West Ham are currently one of the most in-form teams in the PL this season, while Liverpool have lost 4 of their last 5 matches in the Premier League this season are currently 12th on the log.

West Ham will hope to keep their upward trajectory, while Liverpool will hope to recover from their epileptic form and get back in the title race when both teams meet at the London Stadium at 3:05 pm on Sunday.

4. Barcelona Vs Alaves

Barcelona suffered their worst defeat away to Chelsea on Tuesday night when the Blaugrana was defeated 3-0 at Stamford Bridge. Barcelona will hope to come back from that loss when they play against Alaves at the Camp Nou at 4:15 pm on Saturday.

5. Girona Vs Real Madrid

Real Madrid stumbled to a 2-2 draw against Elche last time out, reducing their advantage at the top of the La Liga standings to just 1 point.

The Los Blancos will hope to win when they visit the Estadi Montilivi by 9:00 pm on Sunday, to better position themselves in the title race and prove to the whole footballing world that internal strains currently rumoured are false.

6. Milan Vs Lazio

Ac Milan are currently second on the Serie A table with 2 points behind league leaders Roma. When they welcome Lazio to San Siro at 8:45 pm on Saturday. Lazio will also hope to get a positive result in Milan to move from 8th in the Serie A standings.

7. Roma Vs Napoli

When Roma and Napoli meet at Stadio Olympico on Sunday at 8:45 pm, it will be a clash of first and third, while Roma will be looking to cement their place at the top and probably extend their lead over Napoli to 5 points, Napoli will hope to win against Roma and overtake the current leaders.

8. Monaco Vs PSG

Monaco Vs PSG is one of the fiercest rivalries in the French Ligue 1. When they meet on Saturday by 5:00 pm, Monaco will hope to improve their position on the table while PSG will hope to secure a win and extend their place at the top of the league.

9. Leverkusen Vs Dortmund

Just one point separates 3rd-place Bayern Leverkusen and 4th-place Borussia Dortmund, when they meet this Saturday at 6:30 pm Leverkusen would hope to win and secure both bragging rights and points, while Dortmund will seek to overtake Leverkusen on the table and better position themselves in the title race.

10. Monchengladbach Vs RB Leipzig

When RB Leipzig travels to play against Borussia Monchengladbach, they will hope to win and get closer to league leaders Bayern Munich.