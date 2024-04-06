Top 10 hottest female football referees

Discover the hottest female football referees in 2023. We celebrate women who excel in both beauty and authority, ensuring players adhere to the game’s rules. Join us as we explore the top 10 stunning female referees who have made their mark in the world’s beloved sport.

Fernanda Colombo Uliana

Fernanda Colombo Uliana is a renowned assistant referee in international soccer matches and various Brazilian leagues. Her popularity surged after her debut in the Brazilian football league in 2014, officiating the Sao Paulo vs. CRB match. Despite already being a FIFA official, it took two more years for the Brazil Football Federation’s refereeing committee to officially acknowledge her With her captivating beauty, Fernanda Colombo has amassed a substantial following on social media. These stunning, intelligent, and attention-grabbing referees not only excel in their profession but also hold a prominent place as the hottest female football referees worldwide. Additionally, Fernanda is not just a referee but also a sports journalist, presenter, and commentator.

Claudia Umpierrez

Claiming the second spot is Claudia Umpierrez, a stunning soccer referee from Uruguay. With a dual career in law, she epitomizes beauty with brains. Claudia served as a FIFA official from 2010 to mid-2016, making history as the first-ever Uruguayan female referee to officiate a soccer match. She also excelled as a professional referee in the Uruguayan Second and First Division.

Aurelie Sara Bollier

Switzerland is renowned for its stunning women, and Aurelie Sara Bollier exemplifies this perfectly. While her refereeing career may not have reached its pinnacle, her remarkable performance in the Swiss amateur leagues pleasantly surprised her fans. Moreover, her striking beauty has garnered her a substantial following on various social media platforms, where she often showcases her captivating looks.

Claudia Romani

As the fourth representative from Italy on this list, it’s clear that the country boasts stunning soccer referees. This 40-year-old referee has gained fame as the hottest official worldwide, demonstrating great skill and enthusiasm while officiating numerous Serie A and B matches in Italy. Beyond the soccer field, she has graced the covers of renowned magazines like GQ and Maxim. In 2006, she was voted among the 100 Hottest by GQ, Maxim, and Playboy Italy.

Elena Tambini

Elena is a perfect blend of beauty, cuteness, and intelligence. If there were a list of the hottest soccer referees in bikinis, she would undoubtedly claim the top spot. Supported by her massive fan base, Elena was voted as the Italian Football’s Most Desirable Referee, which boosted her confidence even further. Though she transitioned to become a full-time television pundit, Elena showcased her talent as a referee, officiating numerous Italian leagues and even Serie A matches. Rumour has it that she has also explored the modelling industry. It’s worth noting that Elena is happily married.

Katie Patterson

With her adorable face and undeniable beauty, Katie stands out effortlessly. Not only that, she has established herself as one of the most dependable referees of all time. Hailing from Australia, Katie began her professional career in the Illawarra region and then progressed to the St George Football Association, the NSW State League Football Referees Branch, and officiated in the NPL Women’s 1 competition.

Lucy Oliver

Representing England on the list is Lucy Oliver, leaving her large male fan base yearning for her beauty. Lucy serves as a professional referee in the women’s football league in her home country, the United Kingdom. Her passion for sports has been evident since her childhood, and she is married to Premier League official Michael Oliver. With soccer at the heart of their household, it’s safe to say that there’s never a dull moment.

Denise Bueno

Denise garnered a substantial following after her role as a referee in a Brazilian amateur match between Desire and Spotting in Sao Paulo. Despite challenging weather conditions, Denise Bueno confidently took the center stage and continued officiating the match. Her remarkable performance led to her inclusion in the Brazil football league as a lineswoman. Although she currently pursues a career in modelling, Denise Bueno retains her position as one of Brazil’s hottest female football referees.

Sian Massey

Ellis Sian Massey, representing England, has become a well-known and respected lineswoman, officiating numerous Premier League matches. Her rise to fame began with her role as an official in a UEFA Women’s Champions League match. It was inevitable that she would earn recognition as an official in FIFA Women’s World Cup qualification rounds. Sian also captured public attention when she played a pivotal role in the sending off of former Manchester United defender Rafael, who kicked Chelsea’s David Luiz.

Katalin Kulcsar

Despite barely making the list, her stunning beauty remains undeniable. Kulcsar is a professional soccer referee who made her debut in a match between Malta and Bosnia Herzegovina. However, her fame skyrocketed after being chosen as an official for the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Additionally, she had the honour of officiating the final of the 2016 UEFA Women’s Champions League, solidifying her status as a prominent figure in the sport.