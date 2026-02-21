Top 10 Footballers With Most Expensive Houses

Luxury and class are always held at a high extreme, and it can be seen from the footballers’ houses, diamond bracelets, gadgets, and their choice of flashy cars. This article will show the most expensive footballers’ houses, as these individuals are not just icons but legends in their taste of comfort.

Andrés Iniesta – Barcelona, Spain

Andrés Iniesta, having a strong career as a footballer, is enviably one of Spain’s most iconic midfielders. He resides in an elegant mansion, which is estimated to cost about $4.6 million.

The house is situated at a very calm, serene location, away from neighbour-hood chaos, in the countryside, not far from Barcelona.

To further match his specification, the house comes with a private football field, gym, indoor swimming pool, indoor game house, spacious garden, and a garage for his fleet.

Frank Lampard – Surrey, United Kingdom

Former Chelsea player Frank Lampard has a £7million mansion in Surrey, a property valued at around $10.5 million. And looking at the location, design, and aesthetic, it is worth the value.

This legendary house comes with sprawling lawns, a gym, and a private cinema. The home is designed around the principle of space, simplicity, comfort, and family living.

This makes so much sense because Lampard, who is renowned for being one of the most down-to-earth players despite his wealth and fame.

John Terry – Surrey, United Kingdom

Another former England captain, John Terry, has also owned several multi-million dollars homes, including one previously on the market for £7 million.

His Surrey home is a clear testament to his love of classic English country house style. Simplistic with marble floors, numerous reception rooms for comfort, and vast outdoor gardens for outdoor activities.

Also in the house is a uniquely designed trophy room. The perfect place to store memories of his football prime era.

Wayne Rooney – Cheshire, United Kingdom

In the heart of the United Kingdom, Wayne Rooney chose to live in a stunning blend of contemporary, and modern age homes. Wayne Rooney’s Cheshire mansion in the United Kingdom is worth £17.83million.

This 40-acre private estate comes with nothing lessing the premium privacy and comfort. The house includes a six-bedroom home, an indoor pool, a wine cellar, a movie theater, a private training room, and a private soccer field.

It has a secured panic room and a fortified garage, for his fleet of expensive cars.

Zlatan Ibrahimović – Manchester, Stockholm, and Beverly Hills

When the word ‘boldness’ comes to mind, the first random guess is Zlatan Ibrahimović. Known for his confidence, agility and desire to be the best, his collection of cars, home and watches is also up to date.

His housing property portfolio is proof. Zlatan Ibrahimović has lived in some of the most expensive and extravagant homes. From the converted church in Stockholm to a luxuriously designed home in Beverly Hills.

Just to prove how luxurious he is, Zlatan is enviably one of the top 10 footballers with the ‘most expensive’ private jets in 2025.

Neymar Jr. – Mangaratiba, Brazil

Neymar Jr has a home valued at £6.7 million (around $8.5 million). This expensive Brazilian home can be found in Mangaratiba, which is a suburb of Rio de Janeiro.

The house is situated at a spot where privacy, safety and serenity are guaranteed. Adorned with five bedrooms, a helipad, squash court, pool and private gym, he is living in his dreams.

If you take your time to go through the networth of Neymar Jr, you would understand that he could freely buy anything he wants to, without a blink.

Cristiano Ronaldo – Multi-Location Estates

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the biggest sports stars, entrepreneurs, businessmen, and property owners. His real estate holdings include a $5 million mansion in Madrid,

a $7 million penthouse in Lisbon, and homes in Madeira, Marbella, and Turin. To ascertain the total value of Cristiano Ronaldo’s mansion in 2025 is just not possible.

Lionel Messi – Miami and Fort Lauderdale, United States

With Lionel Messi’s grow- ing American real estate port- folio, he is now one of the kings of luxury living.

His Fort Lauderdale home, $10.75 million, boasts panoramic ocean views and includes eight bedrooms, a spa, a pool and a private dock.

On top of that, Messi has also purchased a luxury penthouse in Miami’s Porsche Design Tower, where drivers actually race their cars into their private units.

David and Victoria Beckham – London, United Kingdom

To start with, these two were recorded in 2023 as the highest earning footballer couple. Number one on the list is David and Victoria Beckham’s home, one of the most expensive footballer houses in 2025.

This home situated at Holland Park is valued at £30.6 million (about $39 million).

The seven-bedroom home has an indoor gym, wine cellar, beauty salon, and ample space outdoors for entertaining. Every aspect has been meticulously crafted to be both luxurious and personally aesthetic.