Top 10 Countries Streaming Ayra Starr’s Songs

As Ayra Starr continues on her first world tour ‘21: The World Tour’, streaming giant, Spotify has shared a breakdown into how her songs are being streamed in some of the countries she is currently touring. Starr, who broke into the Nigerian music scene with her 2021 debut, has since risen to be one of the top Afro-beats artists in the world.

Spotify data shows that she is in the top ten most streamed Afrobeats artists of all time. Her present tour will span three continents: America, Africa, and Europe; with the North America leg of the tour focusing on the United States and Canada, where most of her 2023 streams on Spotify are coming from.

According to Spotify’s data, the top ten countries streaming Ayra Starr’s songs are the United States of America, France, United Kingdom, Nigeria, Netherlands, Germany, Canada, Swe- den, South Africa and Kenya. Her song ‘Rush’, information shows, is popular in the USA, France, Malawi, Italy, Zimbabwe, UK, South Africa and Spain so the fans can definitely be sure it will be part of her set.

‘Rush’ also tops the list as her most exported song among listeners in the 18-35 age group; and her most playlisted song. Spotify’s Artist and Label Partnerships Manager for West Africa, Victor Okpala says: “Ayra Starr is one of our Spotify RADAR alumni, and has proved that she is an exceptional musical talent and a unique voice in the music space among Gen Z’s.

Her musical journey has been inspiring to watch.” Earlier this year, she released the song ‘Sability’ which features an interpolation from Awilo Longomba’s classic album, Coupé Bibamba. The song ranks as her most streamed song in Nigeria, followed by Tiwa Savage’s ‘Stamina’ which features her and Young Jonn.