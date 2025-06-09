Top 10 Brokers Dominate NGX With N2.14trn Trades As Market Surges N7.7trn

Share

An alliance of ten elite stockbroking firms has emerged as the dominant force behind the Nigerian Exchange Limited’s (NGX) bullish run in the first five months of 2025, collectively executing trades valued at N2.14 trillion, representing 62.56 per cent of the total market turnover during the period.

This remarkable performance coincided with a market-wide rally, as the NGX posted a staggering N7.7 trillion gain in market capitalisation during the period under review fuelled by resurgent investor confidence, strong appetite for banking stocks amid sector-wide recapitalisation, and renewed foreign portfolio inflows.

The All-Share Index climbed by 8,815.61 basis points or 8.56 per cent, rising from 102,926.40 at the year’s open to 111,742.01 basis points as of May’s close, according to the NGX’s broker performance report.

Chapel Hill Denham Securities led the charge, accounting for N700.88 billion—or 20.49 per cent— of total trades, and topping the volume chart with 9.94 billion shares exchanged.

CardinalStone Securities trailed with N325.62 billion (9.52 per cent) in value and 8.7 billion in volume, followed by Cordros Securities, which transacted N199.4 billion worth of equities across 7.45 billion shares.

Others in the top echelon include APT Securities and Funds (N169.3 billion), United Capital Securities (N159.3 billion), and Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers (N159.25 billion).

EFG Hermes Nigeria, Meristem Stockbrokers, Coronation Securities, and First Securities Brokers rounded out the list, trading between N70 billion and N145 billion each in value.

Share