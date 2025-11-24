Top 10 Brokers Control 76.47% Of NGX Market Value In One Week

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) has revealed that its top 10 stockbroking firms accounted for 76.47 per cent of the total market transaction value last week, highlighting the dominance and liquidity strength of leading players in the equities market.

According to the latest Broker Performance Report, the 10 firms collectively executed trades worth N162.74 billion, reinforcing their strategic role in shaping market direction. Coronation Securities Limited (CSEC) led the chart with transactions totalling N54.07 billion, representing 25.40 per cent of the entire market value for the week.

The firm’s strong performance was driven largely by significant inflows from institutional investors and high-net-worth clients, placing it far ahead of its competitors.

CardinalStone Securities Limited (CSSL) ranked second with trades valued at N36.45 billion, accounting for 17.13 per cent of total turnover, while Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers Limited (SISB) followed in third place after executing N18.94 billion in transactions, or 8.90 per cent of market value.

EFG Hermes Nigeria Limited secured the fourth position with N12.65 billion in trades, representing 5.94 per cent, while Meristem Stockbrokers Limited (MERI) completed the top five with N12.29 billion or 5.78 per cent of total market value.

The remaining firms In the top 10 included Chapel Hill Denham Securities Ltd – BRD, which recorded N9.44 billion worth of trades, and First Securities Brokers Limited (FBNS), which posted N6.01 billion. Cordros Securities Limited – BRD executed N5.61 billion in deals, while APT Securities and Funds – BRD recorded N5.12 billion.

Morgan Capital Securities Limited rounded off the list with N2.15 billion in transactions. The NGX noted that the heavy concentration of market value among these firms underscores their critical role in sustaining liquidity and executing large-scale institutional mandates.

It added that the top brokers by transaction volume including Meristem, Coronation, CardinalStone, Stanbic IBTC, and EFG Hermes jointly accounted for more than half of the total market volume during the week.