Top 10 Athletes Who Embraced Islam

Converting to Islam is far more than a private spiritual decision for many global sports icons — it often marks a profound personal transformation that inspires fans around the world.

From boxing legends to football stars, several high-profile athletes have found in Islam a path of purpose and identity. Their journeys reflect more than athletic glory — they echo a deeper search for meaning, values, and faith. Here are 10 world-famous athletes who embraced Islam.

Converting to Islam is far more than a private spiritual decision for many global sports icons — it often marks a profound personal transformation that inspires fans around the world.

From boxing legends to football stars, several high-profile athletes have found in Islam a path of purpose and identity. Their journeys reflect more than athletic glory — they echo a deeper search for meaning, values, and faith. Here are 10 world-famous athletes who embraced Islam.

Muhammad Ali (Boxing, USA)

Originally known as Cassius Clay, he converted to Islam in 1964 and took the name Muhammad Ali. Widely considered the greatest boxer of all time, Ali stood by his principles — famously refusing to fight in the Vietnam War on religious grounds. His conversion sparked global discussions and earned him admiration across the Muslim world.

Mike Tyson (Boxing, USA)

The former heavyweight champion converted to Islam in 1992 while in prison, adopting the name Malik Abdul Aziz. Tyson has since spoken openly about how Islam gave his life structure and peace. He performed Umrah and Hajj in 2010 and again in 2022, sharing his spiritual experiences with the world.

Franck Ribéry (Football, France)

The former Bayern Munich star converted to Islam in 2006 after marrying a woman of Algerian origin. Now known as Bilal Yusuf Muhammad Ribéry, he attributes much of his life’s success and peace to his faith. Ribéry is among the most respected Muslim athletes in Europe and remains a strong public advocate for his beliefs.

Éric Abidal (Football, France)

The former Barcelona defender accepted Islam in 2007 after marrying a Muslim woman. He chose the name Bilal and stated that his decision wasn’t forced by marriage, but was rooted in a longstanding spiritual attraction to Islam.

Philippe Troussier (Football Coach, France)

One of France’s most celebrated football coaches, Troussier converted to Islam along with his wife in Morocco in 2006 while coaching there. He now goes by the name Omar Troussier, and his wife adopted the name Amina.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Basketball, USA)

Born Ferdinand Lewis Alcindor, the NBA legend converted to Islam in 1972 and adopted the name Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. A sixtime NBA champion, he is widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players in history. His faith has always been a central part of his identity

Paul Pogba (Football, France)

The Manchester United midfielder converted to Islam in 2010 after years of spiritual curiosity and reflection. Pogba often speaks about how Islam brought him peace, clarity, and discipline. He has also been seen performing Umrah multiple times, sharing his journey with fans.

Frédéric Kanouté (Football, France/ Mali)

Born to a Christian family, Kanouté embraced Islam in 1999 and took the name Omar. Known for his ethics on and off the pitch, he refused to wear a jersey featuring a gambling company’s logo and famously purchased land in Seville to save a mosque from demolition.

Bruno Metsu (Football Coach, France)

Metsu, who led Senegal to the quarterfinals in the 2002 FIFA World Cup, converted to Islam after marrying a Senegalese Muslim woman. He changed his name to Abdul Karim Metsu and expressed how the principles of Islam deeply resonated with his personality and values.

Emmanuel Adebayor (Football, Togo)

The former Real Madrid and Premier League striker converted to Islam in 2015, announcing it publicly after taking the Shahada at a mosque in Togo. He shared how the peace and discipline of Islam changed his life for the better.