Tooslim Unveils Highly Anticipated EP, SLEEMSZN.X

A fast-rising star in the world of afro-fusion, Adegbule Victor Adedotun, popularly known as Tooslim, has announced the release of his latest EP titled “SLEEMSZN.X”.

Set to captivate audiences with its unique blend of old and new school sounds, the EP is a testament to Tooslim’s emergence as an artist and his commitment to pushing musical boundaries.

The EP, which features the electrifying lead single ‘Bad’ showcasing collaborations with Zeez Boi & Hurdimoore, offers listeners a glimpse into Tooslim’s world of captivating melodies and infectious beats.

Produced by the acclaimed Saucymadeit, ‘Bad’ delves into the complexities of relationships, particularly focusing on the enigmatic allure of a woman with captivating yet tumultuous behaviours.

Reflecting on the inspiration behind ‘Bad’, Tooslim says, “The song is a reflection of a relationship I had with a woman who was an online influencer. Despite her alluring beauty and infectious energy, she possessed an unpredictability streak that made the relationship both exhilarating and challenging.”

‘SLEEMSZN.X’ is not just an EP, it’s a cultural phenomenon for Tooslim, blending various musical influences into a cohesive and dynamic body of work. With plans for future volumes in the SleemSZN series, Tooslim aims to cement his place in the industry as a visionary artist who isn’t afraid to push the boundaries of creativity.

Fans can expect an immersive listening experience as they dive into the tracks of “SLEEMSZN.X”, where each song tells a unique story while collectively embodying the essence of Tooslim’s artistic journey.