Too Much Vitamin D Can Be Deadly -—Study

Experts have warned that high doses of vitamin D can trigger dangerous side effects—including nausea, vomiting, kidney stones, and even death.

A research letter published in ‘The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA)’ has high- lighted an increase in people taking potentially unsafe amounts of vitamin D, according to a Harvard Health article. Another article on ‘ScienceDirect.com’ discussed the risks of vitamin D toxicity, known as hypervitaminosis D, and its link to high blood calcium levels.

Fat-soluble vitamin D is essential for helping the body absorb calcium, supporting bone strength, and boosting immune function A consumer can get vitamin D naturally from sunlight, fatty fish, fortified dairy products, and supplements.

However, Vitamin D deficiency often leads people to overcompensate with supplements, sometimes taking far more than their bodies need. Unlike watersoluble vitamins that flush out easily, vitamin D builds up in fat tissue.

Over time, this can cause dangerously high blood calcium levels, especially when very large doses are taken for several months, reported the ‘Medical Xpress’. “Vitamin D acts like a hormone in the body,” experts note, which is why excess intake can disrupt normal function and damage organs.