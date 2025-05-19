Too Much Sleep Can Raise Dementia Risk –Study

Share

Scientists led by researchers in the United States have discovered that too much sleep could be harmful to health. Results of the study are published in the journal ‘The Lancet’.

Dementia is a term used to describe a group of symptoms affecting memory, thinking and social abilities. The researchers found that sleeping an average of nine hours a night can fuel brain ageing that lead to memory problems in later life.

The study, by scientists at the University of Texas Health Science Centre, found that this amount of sleep added an average of six and a half years to the age of participants’ brains.

Commenting on the findings they concluded that ‘long sleep duration’ could be ‘an early and potentially reversible’ risk factor for the memory-robbing disease.

The study followed 1,853 healthy adults aged 27-85, and studied how their sleep duration affected cognitive abilities.

The participants’ cognitive function was assessed every four years using gold standard measurements of memory, verbal reasoning, visual-spatial awareness and reaction times.

