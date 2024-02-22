Too Much Sitting Increases Liver Fat Risk

Not getting enough physical activity could increase the risk of fatty liver disease in people living with HIV. These are the results of a new study published in the ‘Journal of Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndromes’. In particular, more time spent sit- ting upped the risk of liver fat accumulation, the study showed. “Insufficient physical activity and prolonged sitting time were associated with liver steatosis among people with HIV, independent of body mass index,” Carlotta Riebensahm, MD, of Bern University Hospital in Switzerland, and colleagues concluded. “Our results support the importance of promoting physical activity to prevent liver steatosis in people with HIV.”

Hepatic steatosis or fatty liver is defined as intrahepatic TAG of at least five per cent of liver weight or five per cent of hepatocytes containing lipid vacuoles in the absence of a secondary contributing factor such as excess alcohol intake, viral infection, or drug treatments. People living with HIV are prone to comorbidities as they age, many of which are associated with low physical activity and overweight or obesity. The accumulation of visceral fat within the abdomen—reflected in an expanding waistline—is especially detrimental to health. Liver steatosis refers to the accumulation of fat in the liver. Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), previously known as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), is often associated with obeic abnormalities.

In people with HIV, steatosis can be a side effect of certain older antiretrovirals. Over time, the buildup of fat in the liver can lead to fibrosis, cirrhosis and liver cancer. With no approved medical treatment, fatty liver disease management relies on lifestyle changes such as weight loss and exercise. Physical activity is known to affect the storage of fat in the liver in the general population. The pathogenesis of metabolic complications in people with HIV is not fully understood, but HIV-positive people tend to develop steatosis at a lower body mass index (BMI), according to the study authors. Riebensahm’s team looked at the association between physical activity and liver steatosis among 466 people receiving care at a single site of the Swiss HIV Cohort Study. Nearly three quarters were men, most were white and the median age was 52.

Almost all were on antiretroviral treatment, and the median CD4 count exceeded 700. People with current or prior hepatitis B or C and pregnant women were excluded. About half met the criteria for over- weight with a BMI ≥25. Just under a third met the European Association for the Study of the Liver’s physical ac- tivity recommendation of 200 minutes of moderate-intensity activity or 75 minutes of vigorous activity per week. (U.S. physical activity recommendations are similar, but the moderate activity threshold is 150 minutes.) People who did not meet the recommendation were more likely to be overweight and have diabetes, high blood pressure, abnormal blood lipids and a history of cardiovascular disease. Between November 2019 and March 2023, the participants were screened with transient elastography, a noninvasive imaging method used to estimate liver fibrosis and steatosis.

They completed a questionnaire about their moderate and vigorous physical activity over the past week and the amount of time they spent walking and sitting on typical weekdays. Overall, half of the participants had at least moderate liver steatosis, and a third had severe steatosis. Even among lean individuals with a BMI <25, near- ly a third had steatosis. Among people with steatosis, four per cent had moderate or advanced liver fibrosis and two per cent had cirrhosis. People who did not meet the physical activity recommendation had a significantly higher prevalence of steatosis compared with those who did (56 per cent versus 34 per cent, respectively). After controlling for other factors, people with physical activity below the recommended level were more than twice as likely to have steatosis. Older age (50 or older), white race, overweight, diabetes and use of tenofovir alafenamide were also risk factors for steatosis.