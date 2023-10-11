Too Much Jealousy, Envy Among Igbos – Yul Edochie

Controversial Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has taken to his social media page to alleged that there is too much jealousy and envy among Igbo people.

The movie star made this claim in a post shared on his verified Facebook page on Wednesday, October 11.

According to him, if any Igbo person is progressing in anything he does, his biggest hater would be a fellow Igbo person.

Speaking further, he highlighted that a successful Igbo man’s enemy might be members of his family.

He called on his fellow Igbo indigenes to change and do better, asking them to stop the envy and the competition.

He said, “Too much jealousy and envy amongst Igbos. Why??

“If you’re doing well as an Igbo person, your biggest hater is your fellow Igbo person. Sometimes even your family members. Igbos we need to do better. Why?

“We’re great. Stop the envy. Stop the competition. Things change when we address them,”