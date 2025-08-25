Too Much Carrots Linked To Erectile Dysfunction – Study

A new study led by researchers in China has found that eating too many carrots could play havoc with a man’s sex life. The researchers published their study in the ‘Archives of Medical Science journal’.

Carrots contain compounds called carotenes and, according to the study, men who consume high levels of them are almost 60 per cent more likely to develop erectile dysfunction (ED). The compound, which the body turns into vitamin A, is beneficial because of antioxidant properties that protect cells from damage.

However, researchers in China say too much of it may have a negative effect, reported the ‘Dailymail.co.uk’. They analysed a database of male participants for epigenetic markers – changes in DNA – linked to high levels of different compounds. The team, from Peking University Hospital in Beijing, only found a link to ED with carotenes.

Although the reason for this remains unclear, they suggest a high intake of carotenes could cause damage to the endothelium – the inner lining of blood vessels. During sexual arousal, endothelial cells release nitric oxide, a chemical which starts the process that encourages blood flow to the penis, triggering an erection.

Carotenes are also found in other orangecoloured vegetables such as sweet potato, butternut squash and pumpkin, and in fruits such as apricot and mango.