Too Many People’ Are Finding Themselves In Power Without Preparation –Kukah

Matthew Hassan Kukah is the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto. In this interview monitored on Arise Television, he speaks on Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary, missed opportunities and leadership challenges in the country, among other issues, ANAYO EZUGWU reports

Sixty-five years ago, the dawn of a new age, what do you remember of that new age for Nigerians after the British conceded independence, is it a time of hope, confidence and belief in this country?

When I look back now, mine was years of innocence. I mean, I think I was five or six, I don’t remember. But let me tell you what I remember. The first white person I had seen was a priest.

The second white person I’d seen in my life was a priest. So, to hear our headmaster tell us about these horrible white people who had invaded our land, colonised us, we didn’t know what he was talking about. And I couldn’t imagine, because I hadn’t seen any other bad white person.

But what was for me more memorable was that it was in the celebration of October 1st that I got the first cup that I could call my own, because we were given little cups as part of the celebration. So, as a child, I couldn’t square the cycle. But coming back to where we are now, this incredible human being, Abubakar Tafawa-Balewa, when

I go back to play the tape of his life and I listen to his speeches, tears almost always come to my eyes. Here was a man who Washington feted. Here was a man, who, Time Magazine made man of the year, to point at where the rest of the world saw Nigeria going.

Tragically, we ended up with a suicidal mission of the first military coup. And in my view, then as now, that is the scene of the crime. So, if you’re thinking about what is wrong with Nigeria, why we have ended up where we’ve ended up, that was where we lost our innocence.

Amidst all that hope around 1960, before obviously the advent of the coup and all the rest of it, was it obvious to anyone who cared to look that this rich tapestry of ethnicities and religions and geographical divisions in this country meant that anyone trying to manage Nigeria would only be successful if they are able to manage that diversity?

I think that’s an excellent point. But in fairness, the machinery had already been put in place. As a little kid, I remember, all we wanted to do was just to see what the Sardauna looked like. And in my little village, they were going around with these screens, showing us all kinds of things. We had all the wonderful things.

Then we had a bureaucracy that really was oblivious to some of the things that have now come to haunt us; ethnicity, religion, the hegemons, and so on and so forth. So, we had everything we needed. And when people say to us about Nigeria, why are we not like Singapore? Why are we not like Japan? Truth of the matter is that we could have been better than Singapore.

We could have been better than Malaysia. We could have literally been better than and no one would have seen our back had the military not struck because we already had a bureaucracy. The reason why Singapore is the way it is, is not because of Lee Kuan Yew. Yes, he did an extraordinary good job but it’s that inherited bureaucracy.

The destruction of our bureaucracy and destruction of the society was escalated. Then ethnic identity and consciences began to emerge. And I can tell you, most northerners who are in their 70s and 80s, still cannot come to terms with the brutal killing of the Sardauna and Tafawa-Balewa. Unfortunately, we have a country that doesn’t like to confront the truth.

Nigeria has just become a carcass, and all everybody does, is to come to the table with long knives and people are interested in the slices they are taking back to their communities

We often say as Africans, forgive and forget and we bury the hatchet, but the handle is outside. So, in my view, up till today, we have not been able to have the time, the honesty, the sincerity, to come to the table to say: What went wrong?

This is why the dreams of our founding fathers have now become nightmares for us and we now ended up with a situation in which the recruitment process, whether it is for public life or the bureaucracy, came crashing. So, I think that is why we are where we are today.

You talked about how painful the killing of the Sardauna and TafawaBalewa were for the North. But hasn’t all sides paid dearly in blood?

Absolutely, but you see, there is elite hypocrisy and also elite conspiracy, which is that Nigeria has just become a carcass and all everybody does is to come to the table with long knives and people are interested in the slices they are taking back to their communities. So, the sense of who we are as a nation has literally become invisible.

And when I speak about this, I speak with all the respect I can muster for the military and for those who have governed this country. But it’s not about good soldiers or bad soldiers. It is that in the first place, the military never ought to have entered into politics.

Now, book after book have been written that they beat the soldiers themselves. Now, you can see very clearly, because when people say, why are we not like Malaysia? Why are we not like India? I tell them, all of these Asian countries, is there any of them that suffered a military coup?

Remember that as the wheels rolled, the military itself become a dysfunctional institution infested by maggots of ethnicity. People now began to organise coups based on collective interest and interests that were not necessarily national interests. And every time we took a step in that direction, two things happen. The first is that, morally speaking, and I will tell you because I’m a priest, there cannot be a good rape.

If you pulled a gun and shot somebody and took over power, you are no different from an armed robber. And once that system and process for getting into power became arbitrary, it depended on who pulled the gun first. And the military began an exercise in self-immolation in which we lost some of the best brains in this country. They didn’t trust themselves.

You now ended up with people who were getting into power not because they had reflected, read a good book, thought about this country. They just got to power because they pulled the gun first. You then lost the moral authority because you took violence to the stock market. And this is why when armed robbery comes and you fast forward and find yourself where we are now, we are the right to bear arms.

Those who had the monopoly of violence, once they lost that innocence, it then became legitimate that whoever pulls the gun first. You shot people on Bar Beach, but you really shot them not because they were wrong, because you were holding what you yourself had stolen. So, it became morally difficult for us to read the blackboard and square it with the teacher. Nigerians are not bad people. We know how we got to where we are.

Now, when you talk about the founding fathers of Nigeria, if you read Tafawa-Balewa’s speech and see the kind of things he was saying about Nigeria, his hope and his future, we still could have recovered lost ground.

The things that happened have happened. What is it that shapes the idea of what you think this country is today given all that that you’ve said?

Nation building is about mythology, it’s not about reality. America today is a myth. But you see, Nigeria has not had the ability and the capacity to create a dream. I’ve always said, for example, close your eyes and ask yourself, after the 1960 speech, whether there is a speech of any president of Nigeria that has made you feel wow or whether there is a speech like JF Kennedy’s 1963 speech that is so memorable that you have to ask yourself: What was I doing when this speech was delivered? That speaks to another dimension, which is what is the intellectual content of governance?

Because what the soldiers did, and people like Wole Soyinka, all of our scholars can talk about this eloquently, that once the soldiers found that they couldn’t win the intellectual argument, they are scaffolding, they didn’t allow intellect to become a dominant force. Therefore, as they said, people were teaching what they were not paid to teach.

Once you discounted intellect, it meant that the whole question of imagination is gone. It’s not for nothing that people like Plato and Aristotle, were spending time and thinking. Every organisation is thinking about what one is going do to make things better. When people in Nigeria say the middle class has collapsed, the middle class is not necessarily measured in Naira terms.

Middle class is also about what is up here. For me, the rejection of intellectuals and their contribution to policy is largely what is responsible. So, you find out that people in government are trying, but they are trying only as best as they can. And occasionally you find somebody, a professor is maybe writing a speech for the first lady of a state.

There are professors that who are finding themselves in positions they are so circumscribed, they can’t extend the limits of their imagination because they don’t want to lose their jobs. So, if you don’t have that kind of a society like Plato said the thinkers are here, and policymakers and policy implementers are here, you will not be able to make a country grow.

As you assess this country and look forward, clearly aware as you correctly analysed that we’ve missed the boat that set sail in 1960, what’s the abiding inspiration of your life now in Nigeria given all these reproaches that you’ve outlined?

I am thankful to God that I’m a man of hope. I often say to myself that God in his infinite mercy made me a priest. I probably would be dead by now because I would have been on the streets.

There is a limit to how much injustice you can live with. And luckily, I’m very lucky. I’m an average student, believe me but I work hard. The second, perhaps, most important thing, more than my education, is that I’ve been educated on the streets. I’ve been extraordinarily lucky.

The Obi of Onitsha will open his palace to me. The Sultan of Sokoto will open his palace to me. We were together just the day before yesterday. The Emir of Kano will open his palace to me. The former president will open his house to me. So, I have that extraordinary grace and it’s not something I take for granted.

But I also, I’m sufficiently grounded because been a priest also puts me very much in touch with the poor. But I also see that this is not a country of bad people. Even those who are in power, there are a lot of good people allowing bad things to happen, largely because of the recruitment process. Too many people are finding themselves in power today without preparation.

You mentioned a point about the poor. Is it the memory of the poverty that you see every day in Nigeria that propels you, or is it your outrage at the hideously stunted life chances that people born here now face?

This is an extraordinary country. I travel the world and people say to me: Where do you get the courage to talk about this country that is gone to the dogs? And I say, man, you’ve not seen anything yet.

I am extraordinarily proud of this country. I also happen to know what people have accomplished on their own, with their bare hands. I’ve traveled the length and breadth of this country. What is missing is like a coach with a fantastic group of 11 players but not figuring out who to play or who to take out at what point at what time.

What we have in Nigeria is that intellect has become something of envy. So, if you’ve got a first class, for example, you’re not supposed to be talking about it.

We can no longer have a measuring rod to say this is what competence and capacity entitles you to. What is this Irish man; I’ve forgotten his name, who they said, when he was coming to England and was asked: What do you have to declare? He said my genius; that’s what I have to declare.

This is not a country where you can say that because I feel that this is what I have the capacity to do, I know how I can fix the oil industry, for example. You don’t have that kind of space because the institution, depending on the possibility that is there, if it is where the loot has been collected from, then the children of those who are already in power will send their children there, not because of capacity.

They do so because they run Nigeria as if they are presiding over a distribution agency. So, to come back to the point, I see people who are so innocent, but also so detached from the wealth of Nigeria but they are working very hard and breaking their backs.

Given all that that you see, what do you see as your mission in this country, is it to try and get the government to be more sensitive to such deprivation and to make better provision, to tackle the barriers in the way of a decent standard of living or something else?

To answer your question, let me just give you an example of what happened recently in Sokoto. I brought President Olusegun Obasanjo to Sokoto with the Sultan of Sokoto together to the Catholic facility and we commissioned a hall full of 250 laptops because the people are telling me there are are over 20 million almajiris.

If they are 10, 15 or 20 years old, in 10 years’ time, they’re going to be 30 and 40. Every count starts with one. So, if all I can do is to take out only one person from the queue, that’s good enough for me. I travel around and believe me, I run into young people. I’ve met them severally.

I remember running late to catch a flight in Sokoto and somehow I was just like a few seconds late. Then I remember I forgot my phone. As I got to the aircraft, the pilot was walking around and he came literally knelt down to greet me. And he said, I see you are looking troubled, I said I forgot my phone. He said where and I told him my driver is on his way.

The tragedy in Northern Nigeria is hurting and bleeding. People are living in destitution but they are being mesmerised by entrepreneurs, whose specialty is the weaponisation of religion

He stood for a while and said we’ll wait for you. I was so embarrassed. When I entered the aircraft, you know what the pilot said to me? He looked at me and said you are the one who wrote a letter of recommendation that gave me a job as a pilot over 10 years ago. You won’t remember me.

He also reminded me that he was my altar server when I was in Lagos. Now, what I’m saying is that I’ve never tried to exaggerate what I think people think of me

. I mean, all the things I’ve been writing, my greatest shock was to even see that people were reading what I was saying. And I’ve also tried to realise that it is important to be on the streets, pounding the streets, but we also have to open a window for negotiation.

As a Catholic bishop, how do you think relations have evolved between Christianity and Islam since the 1960s?

I can tell you many stories, but one of my favorite stories, which I often tell is being at the airport in Abuja and being in the lounge, and I’ve never met John Pepper Clark. It was the first time I saw him. Somebody said, that’s John Pepper Clark and so I got up to go and greet him. And then somebody says, you know, this is Bishop Kukah, he is the Catholic bishop of the Diocese of Sokoto.

As I was about to shake John Pe A pper Clark, this gentleman came from nowhere. I didn’t see him coming; he’s Agbada literally separating our hands and he said: Stop referring to him as the Catholic bishop of Sokoto, he’s our bishop in Sokoto.

He’s not the Catholic bishop; he’s not for the Catholics alone. When you have those kinds of experiences, you can also feel nostalgic about how bad things have deteriorated. There are a lot of extraordinarily good people, but they are allowing terribly bad things to happen.

If you go back and read Tafawa-Balewa’s speech, he openly commended the work of the missionaries of the Catholic Church, but today, that same work, especially the schools we built, have been taken over. In Kaduna, for example, the most prestigious school was St. John’s College, where Chukwuma Kaduna Nzeogwu went to and Queen of Apostles.

Those schools have been taken over and given Muslim names. And I often ask my Muslim friends, first of all, because there are no schools built, I don’t know of any school that is built by a Muslim that is not, except in the South-West that is not either an Islamic school or whatever. But I’ve said to them, can you imagine if a Christian became president or governor and took over a school that is named after Sardauna and name it St. Thomas, what will happen? So, this is where we are. The tragedy in Northern Nigeria is hurting and bleeding.

People are living in destitution, but they are being mesmerized by entrepreneurs, whose specialty is the weaponization of religion. These people don’t believe in the religion itself. They are doing well with their children because their children are in Catholic schools abroad. But these same people are not allowing the children of the poor to have access to such education.

So, to answer your question, it is to say to ourselves, no country can progress without education. Again, I keep repeating if you want go to where I was born, you will not believe it. If it weren’t because the Catholic Church gave me an opportunity to have an education, I would not be where I am today. And that is why, when you see me being so passionate about this thing, it’s because I’m convinced that every child should be able to have an opportunity.

So what we did in Sokoto, I said publicly, the people we are calling almajiri today, many of the ministers, if you are from Northern Nigeria, you are an almajiri at some point. Only that you got a chance. Now, I said, I am convinced that there is an Einstein among these almajiris, so I need to create an opportunity for that child. But of course, I know what is likely to happen.

There are those who are the merchants and whose children are elsewhere, they will tell you, Bishop Kukah has built this, so it’s only for Christians. If you go there, you become a Christian. And this tribe is growing. If today, we have 25 million of these kids with no education, what does the future hold for them? Now, this country is not expanding. Look at the multidimensional poverty analysis done by the Bureau of Statistics. Just for last month, Sokoto is 90 per cent and Zamfara is 85 per cent.

All the areas that are contiguous with the far North of this country, where the Muslims are predominant, those areas are contaminants with the areas of destitution, poverty, neglect, and there’s no other way to explain why it has become a crime scene today.

So, I don’t know, but just to say that, if we can all make our own little contributions, I’m not a state, but I also don’t expect the state to do everything. And the greatest challenge for Northern Nigeria and all the governors is: Can you please open up the doors and then see how we can collaborate with one another?