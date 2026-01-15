Too Little Sleep May Shorten Lifespan – Study

Getting a full night’s sleep may be far more important to how long people live than many realise, according to new research from Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU). The study shows that regularly getting too little sleep is strongly linked to a shorter lifespan.

The findings, published in the journal ‘SLEEP Advances,’ are based on an analysis of a large national database. Researchers compared county-level life expectancy data across the United States with detailed lifestyle survey information collected by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention between 2019 and 2025.

Among the various lifestyle factors examined, sleep emerged as a particularly powerful predictor of longevity. Its association with life expectancy was stronger than that of diet quality, physical activity, or social isolation. Only smoking showed a greater negative influence on how long people live.