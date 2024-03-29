Too Little Sleep Can Raise Blood Pressure – Study

A major review of data has confirmed that getting less than the recommended amount of sleep each night is a risk factor for high blood pressure (HBP). Data collected in 16 studies conducted from 2000 through 2023, involving over one million people in six countries, revealed a seven per cent rise in the risk for hypertension among folks who got less than seven hours of slumber each night.

The researchers will present their findings April 7 at the annual meeting of the American College of Cardiology in Atlanta People who got an average of five hours of sleep per night saw their risk for HBP rise by 11 per cent, compared to people who got the recommended seven or eight hours, said a team from the Tehran Heart Center in Iran.

“Based on the most updated data, the less you sleep—that is less than seven hours a day—the more likely you will develop HBP in the future,” said study lead author Dr. Kaveh Hosseini, an assistant professor of cardiology at the center. “We saw a trend between longer sleep durations and a greater occurrence of HBP, but it was not statistically significant.”