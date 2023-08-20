Too Early To Rate Tinubu’s Performance– Don

The President and Chancellor of Cho- sen Life Christian University, Professor Olumuyiwa Samuel has called on Nigerians to be more patient with President Bola Tinubu’s administration, adding that three months is too short to rate Tinubu’s performance.

Olumuyiwa agreed with Tinubu’s position that no magic could be performed in restoring the economy of the country hence Nigerians must brace up for more challenging period and be ready to make sacrifices for the good of the country.

The don who stated this in an interview with journalists on the sideline of the 2nd Convocation ceremony of the University held on Saturday in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, added that the school produced 33 graduands from different programmes in the 2022/2023 academic session.

Olumuyiwa, who is also a cleric said Tinubu inherited many challenges from the previous administrations and it would take time for him to clear the rot in the country. He charged Nigerians youths on the need to reinvent and position themselves for leadership tasks, saying “youths must development themselves and put themselves in position where they can offer solutions to the myriads of problems that we are facing in the world.”

The provost of the school, Dr. Babatunde Adetona charged the newly appointed ministers to come up with good policies that would provide solutions to the myriads of challenges currently facing the country. He said the ministers must jettison their personal interest and work together with Tinubu to actualise the president’s plan for the country.

“A lot of people, especially middle class and low-level people within the country are going through a lot, but at least now that we have ministers, they can support the new president to advance the course and make sure that they bring the suffering down and help people to live a good life”, Babatunde said.