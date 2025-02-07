Tony Umez’s Daughter Crowned Miss NYSC In Adamawa

Share

Nollywood actor, Tony Umez’s daughter, Tonia Chinelo Umez has made her father proud after she was crowned as the Miss National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) Adamawa State.

The movie star took to his page to share his excitement after his daughter was crowned Miss NYSC Adamawa as a member of Batch C stream 2.

Tony Umez also accompanied the post with beautiful photos and videos from the event.

He wrote: “Give it up for the latest QUEEN , MISS NYSC ADAMAWA BATCH C STREAM 2, The delectable and lovely Miss beautiful Tonia Chinelo Umez, Omalicha’m beauty and brains, 2ND class upper division Mass Communications, graduate of the University of Benin,

“MISS MASCA 2022/23, 1st runner-up in the “FACE OF EKEHUAN CAMPUS” Pageant 2022/23 and the future Miss Universe. The Umez clan is super proud of you. We love you loads.’

