Tony Umez, Wife Celebrate 25 Years Of Marriage

OVeteran Nollywood actor, Tony Umez, and his lovely wife have taken to their social media page to celebrate 25 years of marital bliss filled with love and gratitude.

Taking to his Instagram, Tony Umez reflected on his quarter-century of love, describing the journey as one of love, patience, and perseverance.

Speaking on how blissful his marriage has been over the years, Tony Umez raved about their children with gratitude to God and made a bold declaration of a lifelong marital journey.

He wrote: “Today is OUR DAY . Happy Wedding Anniversary to US. 25 YEARS isn’t 25 months. It’s been a journey of LOVE with PATIENCE and PERSEVERANCE as escorts”.

“A journey that has produced 4 very lovely and adorable children – Angel, Princess, Beautiful and Golden-Mitchelle UMEZ”.

“25 YEARS done and dusted . It can only be God. To Him, All the Glory . Looking forward to FOREVER, TOGETHER. With our team, very achievable. Thank you Jesus ”.

