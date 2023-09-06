Tony Umez Reacts To Rumours About His Demise

Renowned Nollywood actor, Tony Umez has taken to her official social media page to react to viral claims about his death.

The actor who took to his Instagram page to draw the attention of the public to the false news which has been circulating online urged fans and followers to ignore the report.

According to the movie star, the aim of these bloggers and TikTokers is to chase clout with his name and gain massive traffic on their pages.

Speaking further, he stated that he would take legal action against the persons spreading such rumours about him as it doesn’t only affect him but his family and loved ones.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “Good day, my lovely people. I need to address this disturbing issue that has come to my attention. There are some unscrupulous individuals who have been using my pictures and videos maliciously, falsely reporting me as deceased in order to gain traffic to their pages.

First and foremost, I want to assure you that I am very much alive and well. These false reports are nothing but baseless rumors spread by individuals with ill intentions.

“I will be taking legal action against these persons, as their actions not only infringe upon my rights but also cause unnecessary distress to my loved ones and fans.

“I understand the power of social media and the impact it can have on spreading information.

“However, it is disheartening to see how it can be misused by a few to spread false news for personal gain. I urge you all to be vigilant and only trust information that comes directly from me or my official channels.

Love you all loads ”

