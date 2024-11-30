Tony Okocha Elected Rivers APC Chairman

Share

Amid the ongoing crisis in the Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tony Okocha has been elected as the parallel Chairman of the party at the factional party state secretariat at the Port Harcourt-Aba Expressway.

Saturday Telegraph reports that Okocha was elected unopposed at the State Congress with subsequent elections conducted on 30th November 2024.

Presided over by APC national delegate and Chairman of the Congress Planning Committee, Adoye Omale, Okocha was announced as the parallel Chairman of the party

This is coming despite a court order restricting the APC’s national leadership from conducting congresses in the state, due to a lawsuit filed by aggrieved members who alleged exclusion despite purchasing nomination forms

In his acceptance speech, he praised the Congress Planning Committee for overseeing a transparent process and acknowledged the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC)for monitoring the exercise.

Okocha vowed to reposition the APC in Rivers State, stating that the party would no longer be sidelined in elections as it works toward gaining control of governance in the state.

He further hailed the achievements of the President Bola Tinubu-led administration, on the commencement of crude oil production at the Port Harcourt refinery.

