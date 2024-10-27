Tony Elumelu to co-chair New Africa Summit at 8th Saudi Arabia’s Future Investment Initiative

Share

The Chairman of Heirs Holdings and United Bank for Africa (UBA), and the Founder of The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), Tony Elumelu, will co-chair the New African Summit, at the upcoming eighth edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Themed “Infinite Horizons”, FII will gather some of the world’s most influential leaders, to demonstrate how investment can serve as a catalyst for a prosperous and sustainable future, pushing the boundaries of what is possible for humanity. Elumelu brings his perspective as both a business leader and catalytic philanthropist.

Africa will take centre stage, shaping the discussions at FII. Mr. Elumelu, one of the most prominent voices on Africa’s transformation agenda, will advocate for entrepreneurship and investing in youth as the means to accelerate Africa’s economic growth and development.

He will draw insights from the impact and unique model of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, the leading philanthropy empowering a new generation of African entrepreneurs, driving poverty eradication and job creation across Africa.

On Tuesday, October 29, Mr. Elumelu will join other global business leaders, in the Opening Plenary panel, titled “Board of Changemakers: Banking & Investment,” to discuss whether visionary leaders create new economic systems that embrace innovation.

Demonstrating global interest in HH Group companies and the breadth of the HH investment portfolio, the Forum will see the presence of other senior Heirs Holdings executives.

