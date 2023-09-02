Tony Elumelu Speaks On Tinubu Making Him CBN Governor

Following the news making rounds that President Bola Tinubu plans to make Nigerian business tycoon, and philanthropist, Tony Elumelu the next Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Elumelu has debunked the purported rumours.
Elumelu who spoke on Saturday while reacting to a tweet made by an X (formerly Twitter) user who made the claims said it is false news.
Earlier, a Twitter user with the username @Imran Muhammad revealed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is considering Tony as the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.
The user wrote, “According to a Source President Tinubu is also considering Tony O. Elumelu as CBN Governor.”
Reacting to the rumour, the billionaire wrote, “LOL. No, please. This is false news! ,”
