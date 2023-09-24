Tony Elumelu Rocks N550,000 Prada Jelly Sandals

There are accessories and there are luxury and pricy accessories.

That was our thoughts when the style- savvy Chairman of United Bank of Africa group, Tony Elumelu, was spotted wearing Prada Men’s Rubber Sandal in New York.

The Rubber or jelly sandals, as some would call it, shows retro inspirations coexist with modernist lines in the new Prada collection for men.

The strong thick sandal is said to worth, £650, an approximate figure to N532,116 when converted to Nigerian currency.

This makes it one of the most pricy casual sandals in trend presently. Its like taking a walk with half a million on your feet.