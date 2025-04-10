Tony Elumelu, Others To Attend Inauguration Of Avon Medical Facility

Share

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) Chairman Tony Elumelu is among the personalities expected at the inauguration of Avon Medical Facility in Lagos on Monday. The Chief Executive Officer of Avon medical Akinbiyi Oke said this yesterday.

Oke said the facility started in 2023 as Marina Medical Services limited but Dr, Vivian Elumelu acquired it and rebranded it to what is now known as Avon Medical.

The CEO said: “We have CT scan, ultrasound, X ray and Laboratory service. Obstetrics, Gynecology, Peadiatric, General surgery, Orthopedic, Cardiology others are Endocrinology, Gastroenterology, Screen Service and Nephrology services including dialysis.

“We also have an accident and emergency centre in the facility, where we manage any critical cases that are brought to the facility. We are providing affordable and quality care at Avon Medical; we also have a topnotch service where our patients will give us feedback irrespective of whatever our patients might have gone through.

