Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh’s Foundation has announced a scholarship initiative that provides free Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) registration to 1,000 eligible students in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, Lagos, and Abuja.

According to the actress, the initiative is a component of the foundation’s larger goal to fully or partially sponsor 5,000 Nigerian students each year, highlighting the value of education in empowering youth.

The distribution of the scholarships includes 500 students in Port Harcourt, 250 in Lagos, and 250 in Abuja.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Dikeh wrote, “Free Jamb registration for 1000 students for eligible students in Port Harcourt, Lagos, and Abuja.

“500 students in Port Harcourt, 250 each in Lagos and Abuja.

“At the Tonto Dikeh Foundation, Education is at the heart of our mission. We firmly believe that every child deserves access to quality education and the opportunity to reach their full potential.

“By the grace of God, we are committed to supporting 5,000 Nigerian students each year, helping them return to school through full or partial sponsorship.

“Beyond covering educational expenses, we aim to empower these young minds to grow into responsible, skilled individuals who will contribute meaningfully to national development and the future of our country.”