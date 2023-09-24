Tonto Dikeh’s Ex-Lover, Kpokpogri Gifts Nasty Blaq N1m For Birthday

Nollywood actor, Tonto Dikeh’s ex-lover, Kpokpogri has surprised popular skit maker and content creator, Nasty Blaq with a sum of N1 million after he pleaded with his friends and fans to raise money for him to feed 1,000 people for his birthday.

The skit maker who bought himself a Range Rover Velar for his birthday has received an unexpected birthday gift from fans and colleagues which ex-lover of Tonto Dikeh is one of them.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that Nasty Blaq has taken to social media to call on his friends and fans to buy him birthday gifts other than the usual gadgets and accessories but food.

According to Nasty Blaq, the funds received would be directed to feeding 1,000 people as a way of giving back to the community.

After calling out his friends and fans, Kpokpogri responded by surprising the content creator with a whooping sum of N1m; followed by half a million and other denominations from other colleagues and brands.

Nasty Blaq expressed utmost shock while announcing the N1M from the philanthropist and businessman.

