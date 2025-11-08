Tonto Dikeh Warns Against Celebrating Others’ Misfortune

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has urged fans to prioritise kindness and empathy, particularly in the wake of Regina Daniels’ marital issues.

The 40-year-old actress turned politician emphasised that life is unpredictable and can change in an instant.

Tonto Dikeh highlighted the importance of treating others with kindness and respect, especially during difficult times.

She noted that it’s easy to rejoice over someone’s downfall, but one never knows when they might find themselves in a similar situation.

She encouraged fans to choose kindness and empathy, as it costs nothing to be kind.

“I will never laugh at another person’s misfortune, because life has proven to be unpredictable in many ways.

“One minute, you are rejoicing over another person’s downfall; the next, you are praying for support and mercy that you never gave. Be kind!

“Be kind, life has a funny way of shifting!! Kindness is so underrated. It costs nothing to be kind,” she said.