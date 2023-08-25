Tonto Dikeh Speaks On Solidstar’s Mental Illness

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has expressed her desire to reach out to the management or family of Solidstar following reports that the singer is battling mental illness.

New Telegraph recalls that Solidstar’s brother, Joshua Iniyezo-, recently took to the singer’s official Instagram account to share a video shedding light on his current state.

He revealed that Solidstar has been struggling with critical health problems for an extended period and that his mental illness has been a major factor behind his recent absence from the music scene.

However, Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has taken to her Instastory, to react to the news, saying that she wants to reach out to Solidstar’s team.

She recounted how the singer helped her during her attempt at a musical career years ago.

She wrote, “How can I get through to Solidstar’s management or family?

“That’s my street blood mehn. The dude was ready to sacrifice it all for me to do well musically. Na me no just hear word!

“(He)Never charged a penny, never get a gift, not even a hug. Such a selfless human.

“I’m hurting that he has strong men and he is still outside. O wrong.”