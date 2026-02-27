Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has taken to her social media page to declare that her life has changed both personally and financially since dedicating her life to Christ.

This is as the Nigerian actress turned Rivers politician disputed the idea that dedication to God leads to financial difficulties, claiming that her own experience has been very different.

Dikeh, who took to her official Instagram page, described experiences of supernatural assistance and prompt intervention, occasionally through strangers, and credited divine provision for her financial success.

The actress revealed that she now owns four homes and thanked them for what she called a major financial boost. She emphasised that religion embraces all facets of life and advised believers to put their trust in God for their financial needs.

“I am sharing this to encourage believers all over the world. There’s a common narrative that once you give your life to Christ, you should expect financial struggle, that devotion to God somehow means settling for less. My experience has been the complete opposite.

“Since surrendering my life to Jehovah and making Him my Lord and Personal Saviour, I have witnessed a dimension of provision and increase that I had never known before.

My faith did not diminish my life; it elevated it. I have experienced undeniable financial growth, supernatural help, and timely provision. There has never been a genuine need that God did not answer. Many times, He sent strangers as destiny helpers.

Listen, I have seen money, but what God is doing now is mega money.

“God is sweet. I once wrote here: “I have so much faith in God that if man cannot be my blessing, God will send angels from heaven for my sake.” I still stand by that declaration.

“There is a dimension of living called the Zoe life, the God-kind of life. When you are completely sold out to God, obedient, and aligned with His will, there is nothing you cannot achieve within “His purpose for you. In less than a year, El-Roi, the God who sees me, has blessed me with 4 houses. This is only the beginning. In 2026, this will be the least I will ever be. “To every Christian reading this: let this strengthen your conviction. God sees you. God is interested in every area of your life, including your financial growth. “This has nothing to do with celebrity status. It has everything to do with being a woman who has dedicated her life on earth to serving God wholeheartedly. “He will not fail you. He will not allow the world to mock your obedience. The One who called you has ordained you to win. Do not lose faith. Do not be discouraged. “Everything you seek is in God. There was a time I wondered how I would thrive financially without the help of “OTUNBA”. Today, by God’s grace, He has established me in my own right. The same God who lifted me can lift you. Let this minister to your soul: God can indeed be trusted.”