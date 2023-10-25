Tonto Dikeh Speak On Dumping ADC For APC

Famous Nollywood actress cum politician, Tonto Dikeh has finally opened up on why she dumped the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the ruling All Progressive Congress ( APC.)

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Tonto Dikeh was officially unveiled by the National Women Leader, Dr Mary Alile at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja as a new member of the party.

Speaking on her decision to join the APC, Tonto Dikeh, who was the running mate of the ADC governorship candidate in Rivers State during the 2023 election said she believes in the prosperity of Nigeria under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The actress in a post on her Instagram page on Tuesday, said, “Facts accompanied with evidence usually bring arguments to an end, which propel drastic decisions and changes for the common good.

“Having been presented with these facts, goals, and vision of the current renewed hope agenda, I have decided to put emotions aside and work for the greater good of the Nigerian youth, women, and the country at large as I have always done through Committee of Youth on Mobilization and Sensitization (CYMS) platform in partnership with the Federal Government.

“I have learned over the years that impactful leadership comes from visionary leaders offering selfless service to humanity. This is not a win for me alone but for our dreams, hopes, and struggles to ensure we make our unborn generation proud with good legacies.

“As a patriotic Nigerian, I want to reiterate that I believe in the prosperity of Nigeria under the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu.”