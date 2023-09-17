Tonto Dikeh Slams Naira Marley Over Mourning Speech

Popular Nollywood actress cum politician, Tonto Dikeh has blasted the Marlian Record boss, Naira Marley after he publicly commented on the death of his ex-signee, Mohbad.

Sunday Telegraph had on Friday reported that Naira Marley finally broke his silence on the death of Mohbad who they both had a beef in the past, with numerous videos of him assaulting the late singer.

However, in his official statement, he stated he has been devastated ever since the news of his ex-signee death and also lamented the fact that he wasn’t given a proper befitting burial.

He added that his passing had hurt him deeply and posed some series of questions that should have been answered as regards his somewhat mysterious death.

Responding to Naira Marley’s statements, Tonto Dikeh has found his comment irritating and has criticized him for the post.

According to the actress, Naira Marley seems to have taken her and all other Mohbad fans for a fool.

She also stated that Sam Larry had been sent by Naira Marley to frustrate the 27-year-old singer with a cutlass before his eventual death.

Tonto Dikeh wrote, “Is Naria Marley playing with us?

“What the Fk is that letter you posted? Who are you asking questions? Where is Larry Sam you sent to frustrate Mohbad with cutlazz(and people were thinking it’s cane…Look well)…

“I will suggest You better SHUT UP(you look prettier with your mouth closed anyway) and keep dancing on Snapchat while we seek justice.

“The last thing you will want to do is TAKE (US) MOHBAD’s FANs FOR A FOOL”