Tonto Dikeh Sets Boundaries, Priorities For 2026

Nollywood actress cum politician, Tonto Dikeh, has opened up that in 2026, she will be intentional about the brands and organisations she chooses to support, as she sets boundaries and priorities in the new year.

In an Instagram post shared on Wednesday, Dikeh stressed that respect is important to her as she will not associate with or promote anyone who is hostile or disrespectful towards her, God, or her pastor.

Dikeh explained that she will not contribute to the growth of any brand that doesn’t value, honour, or protect her person and her work.

Sh reminded individuals and brands to respect her boundaries, including discussing appearance fees with her management before extending event invitations.

She wrote: “This year, I will be very intentional about the brands and individuals I choose to support. I will not associate with or promote anyone who aligns with people or platforms that are hostile or disrespectful toward me, God of my Pastor.

“Respect is non-negotiable. I will not contribute to the growth of any brand that doesn’t value, honour, or protect my person and my work.

“Before approaching me for promotional support, please be guided. Take a moment to reflect and ask yourself:

Have I genuinely supported her, and do I accept this request? “Additionally, unless we share a close personal relationship, which is very rare, please do not extend event invitations without first acknowledging and discussing my appearance fee with my management. (I don’t talk business personally). “I do not make appearances, casually, even for acquaintances, and certainly not without clear professional terms”.