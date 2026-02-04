Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has taken to her social media handle to announce that she has officially reunited her son, King Andre, with his father, Olakunle Churchill.

Sharing photos and a video of the reunion with her fans on Instagram, Dikeh described the development as a moment of restoration, while attributing the reconciliation to growth and God’s intervention.

The actress also expressed profound gratitude to her pastor and spiritual mentor, Pastor Jerry Eze of the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations.

“God has a way of rewriting stories men thought were over. This is grace speaking… and Hearts for Jesus obeying,” she wrote.

“Time failed. Grace prevailed. Time could not cancel what God ordained. Restoration has a voice, and today it spoke.” She added.

Speaking further, she acknowledged the role of her pastor in her transformation, saying, “Through you, God transformed who I once was into the woman I am becoming, strong, grounded, and full of His grace. May God continually reward you beyond words.”

New Telegraph recalls that Tonto Dikeh hinted at a reconciliation with Churchill after their long-running feud in January.

The closure brings an end to a bitter chapter that began in 2017, shortly after their 2015 marriage crumbled.