Tonto Dikeh Reacts To Critic Over Her Revealing Outfit (Video)

Nollywood actress cum politician, Tonto Dikeh on Sunday engaged in a heated argument with a religious critic who queried her for wearing a revealing outfit.

It would be recalled that the controversial actress embraced Christ some years ago, however, due to her recent outfit, the movie star has received backlash from religious critics as it appears to contradict her Christian beliefs.

In a video, she posted via her Instagram page, Tonto could be seen wearing a revealing outfit that highlighted both her chest region and her behind.

Sharing the video, she captioned it with, “TO ALL THE BOYS IN MY DM. I bring absolutely nothing to the table, I WILL SELL YOUR TABLE..”

However, a religious critic expressed disappointment with her dress and questioned her Christianity, or asked if she had backslid,

The religious critic wrote in her comment section, “I thought you said you don’t wear clothes like this? Miss radical for Jesus, you’ve gone back to the world.”

In response, the single mother of one wrote, “Yes Assistant Jesus, I don’t expose my body!!”.

Watch the video below;