August 8, 2023
Tonto Dikeh Reacts To Churchill And Rosy’s Marriage Crash

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has broken her silence after it was reported that the marriage between her ex-husband, Churchill Olakunle and Rosy has hit the rock.

New Telegraph has earlier reported how, Gistlover, how Rosy Meurer and Churchill’s marriage collapsed over an alleged infidelity and domestic violence.

According to the vlogger, the issue has been kept off social media while the family looks for a resolution.

However, reports further revealed that Churchill has not been sleeping at home often and also beats up his wife, Rosy at the slightest provocation.

READ ALSO:

Hence, Rosy’s decision to leave their marital home as a result of Churchill allegedly beating her over his new side chic.

In reaction to the news about how the marriage of Churchill and Rosy has allegedly hit the rocks, Tonto Dikeh took to her page to thank God and also brag about how much God has been intentionally helping her.

