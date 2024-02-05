Tonto Dikeh, Prince Kpokpogiri Reportedly Reconnect

Nollywood actress cum politician, Tonto Dikeh, and her estranged boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogiri, are reportedly back together as friends.

Nigerian entertainment journalist, Stella Dimoko Korkus made this known in a terse statement issued on Monday via her Instagram page.

New Telegraph recalls that the duo had a messy break-up in 2021, months after they announced their romantic relationship online, with Tonto Dikeh alleging threats to her life.

According to Stella, Tonto and Kpokpogiri agreed to become friends again after the Intervention of Senator Ned Nwoko, the husband of Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels.

It was said that Ned Nwoko reportedly invited Tonto and Kpokpogiri to his Abuja house on Sunday, February 4, 2024, and pleaded with them to make peace and be friendly towards each other.

However, they both agreed, shook hands and decided to bury the past and move ahead as friends.

A close source also said that the duo were spotted laughing over their controversial fight that shook the internet and their reality.