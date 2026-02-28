Tonto Dikeh Prays, Gift Patients In Abuja General Hospital

Nollywood actress and politician, Tonto Dikeh, on Saturday visited the National Hospital in Abuja, where she prayed with patients and gifted items to those in the children’s and women’s wards.

In a post on her Instagram page, Dikeh was seen touching patients, talking to them, and blessing some of them with financial gifts during the visit.

Speaking after the visitation, Dikeh praised the hospital administration for their hospitality, saying she was touched by the children’s hardships.

She wrote, “Today, we stepped into the children’s and women’s wards at the National Hospital, Abuja, not just to visit, but to carry light. The hospital management warmly received us, and we are grateful for their openness and kindness.

“But nothing prepared me for the sight of those precious children fighting battles too heavy for their little bodies. The pain in that ward was visible… tangible. At some point, I couldn’t bring myself to walk away from the children’s ward. My heart was overwhelmed with compassion and deep empathy.

“We didn’t just pray, we acted in love. We shared gifts with the children and women, and we were also able to support a few families financially toward their hospital bills. It may not have been everything, but it was something. And sometimes, “something” becomes the miracle someone prayed for.

“We called on EL-ROI, the God Who Sees. The One who sees every tear. The One who understands unspoken pain. And I know Heaven responded. Nothing missing. Nothing broken.

“Today reminded me: We are called to be light in dark places. EL-ROI sees them. And He has answered.”

She also acknowledged her spiritual parents, Jerry Eze and Eno Jerry, for instilling in her a commitment to helping others.

“And to my father and mother, @realjerryeze @enojerry22, thank you for raising us to impact lives and not just be spectators. What you have poured into us is bearing fruit in places that matter,” she added.