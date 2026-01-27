Nollywood actress turned politician, Tonto Dikeh has revealed that she was close to becoming a pastor at the age of 19 before stepping away from the path.

Speaking in a viral livestream interview, Dikeh, opened up about her spiritual journey following her recent reconciliation with her former husband, Olakunle Churchill.

According to the actress, her connection to faith began early in life, and she has always believed she carries a divine calling.

She explained that despite being deeply involved in church activities from a young age, she walked away from the pastoral path at 19, believing that God wanted her to experience life fully before embracing her purpose.

READ ALSO:

Dikeh described her life experiences as extraordinary, noting that her survival through numerous personal trials can only be explained by divine intervention.

Reflecting on her journey, the actress said she believes her struggles were part of a process meant to shape her into who she is today.

She added that many people in similar circumstances might not have survived such challenges, reinforcing her belief that she was guided and preserved for a greater purpose.

Dikeh also disclosed that her calling centres on prayer and healing, hinting at plans to expand her online prayer sessions if she receives what she describes as divine direction.

She emphasised that her faith journey is not motivated by financial gain, stating that she is focused solely on following God’s guidance.

The mother of one further clarified that her renewed devotion is rooted in survival and obedience rather than fame or wealth.

She said her return to faith is about embracing her spiritual mandate and allowing God to lead her step by step.