Nollywood actress and politician, Tonto Dikeh, has spoken openly about her decision to retain her tattoos, even as she deepens her Christian faith, making it clear that her spiritual journey does not require their removal.

The actress addressed the issue during an online exchange with a follower who asked whether she would consider removing her body art now that she has recommitted herself to Christianity.

In response, Tonto explained that although she might have chosen differently if it were easy, she has no intention of undergoing laser procedures that could damage her skin.

She stressed that her faith is not defined by physical appearance, adding that her relationship with God goes beyond outward markings.

According to her, tattoos do not affect her standing as a Christian, noting that her beliefs are rooted in her heart and actions rather than her appearance.

Tonto Dikeh has recently been more vocal about her spiritual life on social media, frequently sharing moments of prayer and discussing her growing faith with followers.

Her posts have drawn both support and debate, particularly around the balance between personal expression and religious devotion.

Beyond matters of faith, the actress also revealed a shift in her professional outlook. She said she plans to be more selective about the projects and partnerships she accepts, choosing to work only with individuals and brands that treat her with respect and value her contributions.

She further stated that she would no longer associate with or promote anyone who displays disrespect toward her, her beliefs, or her spiritual leaders, emphasising that mutual respect will guide her decisions moving forward.