Tonto Dikeh Narrates How She Almost Became A Pastor

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, on Tuesday, narrated how she almost became a pastor while growing up in church.

Taking to her Instagram page, the mother of one revealed that she grew up in church and at that time she was a cell leader, Dept Assistant, as well as a worker in the Church of God.

Sharing a beautiful video of herself, Tonto Dikeh said up till now she still values decency and feels uncomfortable in revealing dresses.

She wrote, “I grew up In church… I was a Cell leader I was Dept. Assistant. I almost became a pastor. I still have 70% Village mentality…

“I AM SO UNCOMFORTABLE WITH REVEALING CLOTHING… I just could never Learn it!!”

In reaction to her post, her fans took to her comment section to reveal that they knew her from the days when she was a church girl while some others commended her for always dressing decently.

Here are some comments:

Richlife wrote “Tontolet I know you when you were a cell leader in Royalty PCF in Port Harcourt we attend the same church!!! You were full of doing the this of God!!!! going out for evangelism and soul-winning!! And your leader brother Ugochukwu was your cell leader before you become a cell leader! Pastor Mary and Evangelise Eddy Owase love you so much!! Because you took the things of God seriously!!! I’m so happy God has brought you this far!!!”

Immesoing wrote “I can relate, sometimes I want to try wearing some revealing clothes but omo the spirit is not willing it always works against the flesh concerning it, you look beautiful in this outfit though”

Lyquins wrote “Yeah! I have noticed write from when you started movies till now, you don’t wear clothes that expose you. yet you are still amazing and pretty, ”

Princess wrote” Some upbringing can never leave you no matter how much you try, friends you keep can’t even change you. That’s why having a soiled foundation matters”

Godsplan wrote, “You are just a God’s gift, that’s why he keeps on lifting you every day, you are the apple of God’s eyes, he watches you all your ways, because you are doing his work, remains bless, King Tonto ♥️ we love you ♥️♥️”