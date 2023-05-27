Tonto Dikeh, Mercy Johnson, Other Celebrities Celebrate Children’s Day (Photos)

As today May 27 marks the celebration of Children’s Day across the world, many parents have taken to their respective social media handles to celebrate their children.

However, Nigerian celebrities have also flooded their timelines with beautiful photos of their kids accompanied by heartwarming captions, expressing their joy and wishing them a happy children’s day.

The likes of Mercy Johnson, Tonto Dikeh, Osas Ighodaro, Toyin Lawani, Mide Martins, Cynthia Uchendu, Monalisa Code, and more have poured sweet words on their child (ren).

Mercy Johnson wrote, “Happy Children’s Day to my besties. Mummy loves you so much and you are all that matters

Tonto Dikeh wrote, “Happy Children’s Day to my beautiful son and all the kids around the world. We love you, you give us the strength to go on”

Osas Ighodaro wrote, “Happy Children’s Day to all the children out there! May you continue to be a blessing and a sense of joy & happiness to your loved ones!

My beautiful blessing @azariahajibade. God bless you my sweetest girl; my sweetest princess! May God continue to bless you and all that involves you. I love you, my baby girl. Happy Children’s Day to all of us as we are someone’s child and surely children of God.

Peace, Love, and Blessings”.

Toyin Lawani wrote, “Familia. Happy Children’s Day y’all. I’m definitely their sacrificial lamb. From one feeding me legs to one trying to burst my breast. To one doing stunts over my head.

“To the senior one abroad on video call 247. Mothers are superhumans. But guess what I love every bit of it. When they leave for just a day to my bro’s house.

“I miss them and call them back. The swag fam. No matter how busy we get we must always make time for our family.

Cynthia Uchendu wrote, “Happy Children’s Day to my fabulous babies. You will be a blessing to your generation. Love you so much. Please what is Rubi doing?

Ijebuu wrote, “As an arrow is in the hands of the powerful, so is the children. Happy Children’s Day

Okiki Afolayan wrote, “Happy Children’s Day to my baby @violaafolayan. Thank you my wife @bimboafolayan for this gift of life. 1-year loading

Monalisa Chinda wrote, “Happy Children’s Day – A child loved today will spread the love tomorrow

Bimpe Akintunde wrote, “Happy Children’s Day. My darling daughter. May God Almighty protect you, no evil fashion against you shall prosper. Morenikejiarami Ashaby.

“With God on your side, you will fulfil your destiny, Insha Allah. To all our children out there, we will not weep over anyone of you Insha Allah. Congratulations

Seiilat wrote, “Happy Children’s Day to the best gift I have ever received in my entire life. May you see so many children’s days on earth. On every children’s day, as your mom. I promise to always give you a gift asides the gift of my heart”.

Mide Martins wrote, “Priceless…… Happy Children’s Day to adorable princesses. And to all the blessed children in the world. May God continue to bless & protect them 4 us. Much love from me to you all”

Alesh Sanni wrote, “Happy Children’s Day to my world. My big pumpkins. My most real niggas. My day one best friend

Sharafadeen Olabode wrote, “Happy Children’s Day to my little Cham… Olayeni Masid Olabode”.