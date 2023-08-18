Tonto Dikeh Knocks NDLEA Over Naira Marley’s Support For War Against Drug Abuse

Controversial Nollywood actress, philanthropist, and politician, Tonto Dikeh has taken to her social media page to criticise the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) over what she described as a ‘big embarrassment’.

The movie star’s remark followed the visit of Nigerian singer, Naira Marley, to the National Headquarters of the Agency in Abuja on Thursday.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that in the photos shared on the Instagram page of the agency, Naira Marley was said to have declared his support for the War Against Drug Abuse when he paid a courtesy call to the Chairman of the agency.

The post read, “Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) and music star, Naira Marley (both middle) flanked by the Agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi (2nd l), and other members of Marley’s team: Sam Larry; Dami Marshal and Chuddy Naira when the artiste paid a visit to the National Headquarters of the Agency in Abuja to declare support for the War Against Drug Abuse on Thursday 17th August 2023”.

Reacting to the development, Tonto express her disappointment over the singer’s decision to join NDLEA in fighting drug abuse, saying it is a big embarrassment to the agency.

She wrote: “I don’t involve myself in bullshit, especially other people’s bullshit…

This I must say is the biggest embarrassment from any government agency/drug law enforcement agency…

“I would like to say more but I’ll wait for @ndlea_nigeria to pick me up for an interview… And if I’m replied I’ll gladly respond disrespectfully…….

“You know my address, I’ll ask you to do it respectfully otherwise we’ll have a problem. I have absolutely nothing wrong with the said artist but the government.”

