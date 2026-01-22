Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh, has issued a firm warning to a TikTok user allegedly impersonating her, accusing the individual of using her identity to deceive and defraud unsuspecting fans.

In a video message shared on her social media handle, Dikeh revealed that security agencies have already begun tracking the person behind the fake account.

According to the mother of one, she is prepared to take the matter to court to ensure the impersonator is held accountable.

The actress condemned the unauthorised use of her name, image, and personal content, stressing that it was being exploited for fraudulent purposes.

She warned the individual to immediately stop the alleged activities, adding that there would be serious consequences if the person is caught.

According to Dikeh, investigations suggest the impersonator is a woman. She accused the individual of posing as her on TikTok, soliciting money from the public, and reposting her original content while pretending to be the actress rather than operating a fan page.

Dikeh reaffirmed her resolve to protect her identity and reputation, noting that she would not hesitate to pursue legal action to prevent further abuse of her name and brand.